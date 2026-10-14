Atlanta Falcons Welcome home, Grady Jarrett: Bears DT ‘enjoyed every bit’ of Falcons run Jarrett is among the most distinguished players in Falcons history. Share Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett walks off the field after a game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. Jarrett spent 10 years with the Falcons. (Danny Karnik/AP)

By Daniel Flick 31 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — He’s the son of franchise royalty, a homegrown star who spent several years as the defense’s strongest heartbeat and, during an organizational period aplenty with transition, was a foundational piece as strong and sturdy as his 6-foot-1, 294-pound frame. Now, for the first time since being released by the Falcons in March 2025, Grady Jarrett returns. When the Bears take the field at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, there will be Jarrett, donning his white No. 50 jersey and preparing for battle against the team to which he gave his heart for 10 years. Related Story Sugiura: Grady Jarrett deserves more from Falcons leadership and so do fans “It’s gonna be different for sure, but it’s gonna be awesome,” Jarrett told Atlanta media on Wednesday. “I’m excited to come back and play there (after) all the time I spent there. It’s gonna be cool to be back on that turf and to go out there and compete, do what I’m gonna do.”

Jarrett is one of the most distinguished players in franchise history. He’s the Falcons’ all-time leader with 126 quarterback hits, ranks third with 77 tackles for loss and is 10th with 36½ sacks. A native of Conyers, Georgia, and the son of Falcons Ring of Honor member Jessie Tuggle, Jarrett played in 152 games with the Falcons, the 15th-most in team history. He was a six-time team captain who twice served as the Falcons’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Reflecting on a decade-long tenure that included a Super Bowl appearance and another postseason berth but ended with seven consecutive playoff-less campaigns, Jarrett said “it’d be hard to put into words” how much Atlanta — and the Falcons’ organization — meant to him. “The one word I do have is grateful,” Jarrett said. “Gratitude. Just a dream realized to actually play for the Falcons, growing up in Georgia, right outside Atlanta, spend the time I did there and have the success we had there — good, bad, indifferent.

“I’ve enjoyed every bit of it, and that was well-time served. My journey kept going, and I am where I am now, and it’s all how God intended it to be. So, I’m excited just for what’s to come.”

Most of the Falcons’ coaching staff and front office has changed since Jarrett last stepped foot inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 18 of the 2024 season. But including practice squad and injured players, there are still 28 members on the team who crossed paths with Jarrett in Atlanta. In between the white lines, Jarrett said he’s “got to do my thing” Sunday. That, however, won’t change the way he views the city of Atlanta or the Falcons’ organization. “Ain’t never no love lost for a place that’s been so good to me, so good to my family, for so long,” Jarrett said. “I’m from Atlanta, so it will always be home. But I’m excited for this new opportunity and can’t wait to be back playing in front of the fans.” Jarrett particularly knows the Falcons’ offensive line quite well from offseason and practice battle. He spent all 10 years of his Falcons career with left tackle Jake Matthews, six seasons with right guard Chris Lindstrom, four with center Ryan Neuzil and two with left guard Matthew Bergeron. But practice reps don’t necessarily translate to game reps, Jarrett said. The environments and intensity are different, and he harped on the point that he feels he has no “inside scoop” on how to beat the Falcons’ blockers.

“There’s nothing really I can say that will outmatch the things that these guys have put on film for years at this point,” Jarrett said. “They’ve been a top group, a well-respected group, even before this new coaching staff got there, and they’ve all been increasingly getting better every year. Related Story Falcons release Pro Bowl defensive lineman Grady Jarrett “We obviously got a big challenge coming up, going against them. Highly respect that room and what they’re about.” Jarrett expects to see several of his old No. 97 jerseys in the stands, and he’ll have an extensive support group in the crowd with his mom and other family members and friends. He also hopes to share pregame moments with old teammates. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who spent two years with Jarrett, said it’s “going to be great to go up against him,” but the team understands the challenges the 33-year-old still presents. “We got to make sure we get hands on him, because with him still playing at this level the way that he is, like, it’s impressive,” Robinson said Wednesday. “So, for us, we got to know that he’s coming here ready to make an impact.

“We got to make sure we know where he’s at on the field at all times in the run game and the pass game to make sure we have all hands on him.” Jarrett still keeps tabs on the Falcons. He doesn’t have much of a choice. He spent so much time in Atlanta, his phone still keeps “all the cookies and everything,” so anything Falcons-related still pops up on his phone. But that changes little. Atlanta is home. Always has been, always will be. On Sunday, he’ll be a visitor, an old homeowner coming to visit — and, for a day, try to take over — the place he made so many memories within. And he’ll do it all with love, and gratitude, in his heart. “Don’t get me wrong,” Jarrett said, “I’ve got major love for the home team. It’s inevitable that whenever news happens, things come across from the phone or stuff like that. It’s a little programmed in my brain. I can’t turn it off. If it comes up, I’ve got to tap in, see what’s going on.”