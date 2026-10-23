Sports Everyone stepped up as Dream took Game 3 of the WNBA Finals series The Dream’s offensive dominance would not have been possible without the team’s collective defense. Share Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon reacts after scoring during the first half of Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Lauren Williams 36 minutes ago

Basketball analysts often say a team’s role players show up when they head home. On Wednesday night, the Dream’s role players showed up and showed out in their 97-71 win in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena. The Dream never trailed the Valkyries, thanks to big efforts up and down the lineup. Five players finished in double figures, including four starters and one bench player. But the Dream’s offensive dominance would not have been possible without the team’s collective defense. Related Story Looking for Dream tickets for WNBA Finals Game 4? They’re not cheap. The Dream held the Valkyries to 34.8% overall shooting and forced 17 turnovers. Whether it was a set play or a look in transition, the Dream simply blew up the Valkyries’ offense and rarely allowed them extended runs.

While Dream forward Angel Reese continued to stand out, the play of DeWanna Bonner, Izzy Borlase and Naz Hillmon also flashed. Dream coach Karl Smesko has praised Hillmon for all the little things she has done that don’t show up in the box score. He’s praised Borlase for her growing confidence throughout the postseason. And he’s applauded Bonner for the steadying presence she continues to provide in the playoffs. All three players had huge moments that crushed the Valkyries’ attempts to get back in the game.

In the first quarter, the Valkyries answered an early Dream run with seven unanswered points, cutting the game to one possession. But Reese found Hillmon with a 3 on the left wing. The Dream forced a Valkyries turnover on the other end, and Jordin Canada found Hillmon in the same spot for another 3.

Related Story Dream’s Angel Reese lets Valkyries know: ‘Y’all not taking this from us.’ Hillmon hit her third 3 of the game near the end of the second quarter, which once again slowed a Valkyries run.

“I think our threes were huge, very timely,” Hillmon, who had 15 points, said. “But I think they also help to open up our teammates. “Once we’re knocking them down, you can’t continue to help into the paint, bring it to the Angel, bring it to the Rhyne (Howard) or Lish (Allisha Gray) or cross the paint for Jordin. “So definitely opened up things that we’ve been working on all year long, and it was nice to see them fall tonight.”

Hillmon finished on 6-of-10 shooting and set career playoff highs in field goals made (six) and 3-pointers (three). Borlase and Bonner also hit some timely 3s, but their defense off the bench was superb.

The two flew around the court, picking up their personnel at the right points and forcing them to make the extra pass. Reese noted after Wednesday’s game that Borlase had put in the work all season long. So Borlase’s confidence hasn’t surprised the rest of the team. “She puts in the work every single day,” Reese said. “She comes in and gets extra shots, and she said that she wanted to be better defensively, and she has. You can see it.

“She said she ‘didn’t want to be a liability’, and you can tell on the court she’s continued to step her defense up. You can’t ISO her easily because she’s just there and she’s solid. And I’m just really happy for Izzy. She continues to be that little piece that we really need.” Borlase set career playoff highs for points (12), field goals made (five) and rebounds (five), shooting 5-for-10 from the field.