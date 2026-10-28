Georgia Bulldogs Georgia doesn’t view Buster Faulkner as a rival, despite his coaching moves After three seasons in Athens, he became one of the most impressive play callers in the sport. Share Buster Faulkner, shown here while in his role as Georgia’s offensive quality control coach during the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship game, was hired by Georgia Tech as its offensive coordinator in December 2022. (Tony Walsh/Georgia Athletics)

By Connor Riley 6 minutes ago

Yet as Smart points out, Faulkner did spend some key years working on his staff at Georgia. Faulkner was hired as an offensive analyst for Georgia starting in 2020. During his time in Athens, he was most notable for the work he put in with Stetson Bennett. While Todd Monken may have overlooked Bennett, Faulkner played a big part in helping Bennett become a Heisman Trophy finalist and two-time national champion.

Monken departed for the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator job following the 2022 season. Yet Faulkner had already taken the Georgia Tech job by that point in time. Smart quickly turned to Mike Bobo to be Georgia’s offensive coordinator when Monken left. Related Story Creativity, determination lead Buster Faulkner to Georgia Tech January 24, 2023 Despite drawing up the offenses at arguably Georgia’s two biggest rivals, Faulkner was quick this week to note he wouldn’t be in this position were it not for Smart.

“I mean, relentless in everything that he does,” Faulkner said of Smart while speaking to reporters Tuesday. “One of the most competitive human beings that I’ve ever been around. That, you know, and that hasn’t changed since I met him 25 years ago. So that’s still there, just a little older and grayer.”

Faulkner and Smart’s time together predates the latter becoming the head coach at Georgia. The two were at Valdosta State together in the early 2000s, when Faulkner played quarterback and Smart served as the defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator. “I have a lot of respect for him,” Smart said. “He’s a competitor. He’s a winner. He won in high school at one of the best programs in the state at the time. He’s a winner. He’s a competitor, and he’s a really good coach.”

Related Story SEC betting lines: Georgia opens as big favorite over Florida October 26, 2026 Before joining the Georgia staff, Faulkner bounced between Arkansas State and Southern Miss as the offensive coordinator. After his three seasons in Athens, he became one of the most impressive play callers in the sport. Despite Georgia having a talent edge over Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets played three straight one-score games with Faulkner as the team’s offensive coordinator. The 2024 game between Georgia and Georgia Tech saw Faulkner’s Yellow Jackets finish with 42 points and 563 yards of offense, as Georgia had its hands full trying to stop Haynes King.

“That one will always stick with you, you know, but on to a new team, new journey, new opportunity, new challenge, you know, so, you know, can’t live in the past, right,” Faulkner said of the eight-overtime loss. “That was a great, great football game play between two great teams that night. No, didn’t come out on top, but you got to move on.” Related Story Brent Key digs for answers after Georgia Tech football’s ‘disaster’ October 28, 2026 In the three games against Georgia, Faulkner’s offense has just two three-and-outs.