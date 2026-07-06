Atlanta Braves How Owen Murphy earned first opportunity with the Braves Murphy is the team’s No. 6 prospect. Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Owen Murphy throws during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Bradenton, Fla. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

By Gabriel Burns 35 minutes ago Share

The Braves introduced their latest touted-prospect-turned-major-leaguer Monday in Owen Murphy, a 2022 draftee whose arm talent has created results worthy of the opportunity, however fleeting it might be. “It’s crazy, it’s awesome, I’m so excited to be here,” a giddy Murphy shared with reporters before Monday’s game. He’s stationed in the Braves’ bullpen awaiting the chance to cover innings. Murphy is the team’s No. 6 prospect per Baseball America, possessing the upside of a rotation staple. The Braves drafted Murphy as a two-way high school player 20th overall in the 2022 draft, earlier than he expected to go. They wanted him to focus on just pitching for the first time in his life, seeing untapped ability that could be realized with proper tutelage.

Former Braves scouting director Dana Brown labeled Murphy a potential “fast-track-to-the-big-leagues” player. Murphy’s ascension was delayed, though, when he required Tommy John surgery after seven electric starts in 2024 (“Going through rehab was turmoil,” he said). He returned last July, recording a 1.54 ERA over 41 innings for High-A Rome — an encouraging continuation of his pre-surgery success. The Braves never shy from aggressive promotions. That’s somewhat the case again here — this marks just the second time Murphy has exceeded 42 innings in a season professionally — but it’s also clearly earned. Murphy began the season in Double-A Columbus, producing middling results before moving to Triple-A Gwinnett. He has a 3.88 ERA over 11 starts in Gwinnett, but there’s been noticeable growth since mid-June. Murphy had surrendered more than three earned runs in just one of his past eight starts. He held the opposition to two or fewer earned runs in six of those outings, including his latest in which he pitched six scoreless innings. He’s struck out 54 and walked 11 over this time.

“I’ve been working with my pitching coaches down in Triple-A, Lance Carter and Tyler Dalton; they’ve helped me a ton and got me on the right track after a rocky start to the year,” Murphy said. “It’s been great the past two months.”

The uptick in strikeouts is notable. Murphy isn’t the type to overpower hitters. His peak version will be unlocked by an improvement in generating whiffs, an area in which he’s made strides. His slider is his out pitch, along with a curveball that works as a nice complement. Murphy has a clean delivery that’s aided his reputation as a strike thrower. “I’m usually a low-90s, four-seam fastball guy,” Murphy said. “I have a bunch of other pitches, and I throw them all in there and throw them all for strikes. That’s the goal, get them out quick.” His mix also includes a more recently implemented changeup, which he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is a credit to veteran Carlos Carrasco. The journeyman, who’s been designated for assignment seven times this season, has been valuable with the club’s younger pitchers. He taught Murphy the changeup that’s helped round out his repertoire. Murphy is the fourth player from the Braves’ 2022 draft class to reach the majors. He follows infielder Nacho Alvarez, catcher Drake Baldwin and righty JR Ritchie.

This is just a cup of coffee for Murphy. It’ll likely be a brief stay, but he’ll have the chance to have those important first experiences and help the team by covering multiple innings out of the bullpen. He’s perfectly fine with the circumstance: “Change of routine, who cares? I’m here to play baseball.” Only 22 with 254 minor-league innings, Murphy has time to reshape what his ceiling can be. Baseball America projects him as a backend-starter type. But he can improve his standing with more power and by refining his secondary pitches, as he’s done throughout 2026 thus far. “He’s throwing the ball well, good athlete,” manager Walt Weiss said. “Pitchability, the fastball plays up. He’s performing. Good for him. He earned a look, and he’s going to protect us out of the ‘pen right now. “He’s a starter, and that’s how we project him, but he’s not going to be in our rotation any time soon.”