Atlanta Braves Braves Report: Quiet offseason ahead? Plus: Poll results, award candidates. Share

By Tyler Estep 1 hour ago

Hey y’all. Welcome to a slightly abbreviated version of the Braves Report, where we’re just heartbroken by the Dodgers getting swept out of the NLCS. Or, uh … not. Anyway: I thought about taking this week off, but our friends Chad Bishop and Gabe Burns have been too busy setting the stage for the offseason. Columnist Ken Sugiura has some thoughts, too. DON’T EXPECT AN OVERHAUL Michael Harris II, watching and waiting. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The following is the start of a recent column by the aforementioned Ken Sugiura. Use this gift link (love ya, mean it) to read the whole thing free of charge. By Ken Sugiura

It may feel like the Braves need to do something drastic after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and failing to reach the NLCS (or World Series) for the fifth year in a row. But, whether Braves fans like it or not, that’s probably not what’s going to happen. It’s just not the way that president of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos operates. There is fan sentiment for trading star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. after his dismal postseason and injury-shortened regular season. When he spoke with media on Sunday, Anthopoulos even made what was, for him, a fairly candid admission that the former NL MVP’s injury history is “certainly a thing.” 5 big-picture offseason questions

Cunningham: GM pushes back on overhaul

But to move Acuña based on his postseason underperformance would be irrational, as Anthopoulos sees it. The GM essentially said as much when he was asked about the team’s offseason needs.

Could the Braves have been better in the postseason? Of course, he said. “But I think you have to be careful overall (not) to take small samples and overreact one way or the other,” he said. Click here to read the rest of the column. Then keep on scrolling, k? BEFORE WE GO ANY FURTHER ... ... we’ve got results from last Friday’s reader poll on how the Braves should handle the offseason. Unsurprisingly, most folks lean toward more activity than Anthopoulos might be comfortable with. 📊 The path forward: The “run it back” crowd was very small, as was the “blow it all up” faction.

The two most popular options, which combined to account for 72% of the votes: “get another big-time outfielder” and “cut bait with part of the ‘core’ lineup and find different styles of hitters.” Feels about right. As for that “cut bait with part of the core” thing … 📊 Specific transactions: The most popular answer here was “trade Austin Riley,” but lots of folks being tough on Ronald Acuña Jr., too (or suggesting a trade because they don’t believe the Braves will sign him beyond his upcoming club options). Also: Seattle outfielder Randy Arozarena remains this fandom’s theoretical acquisition du jour.