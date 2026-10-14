Atlanta Braves Sale, Pérez, Dubón, Olson, Harris finalists for postseason awards Several Braves players are Gold Glove finalists, up for Players Choice Awards. Share Braves third baseman Mauricio Dubón is a candidate to win a Gold Glove, Rawlings Sports announced Wednesday. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 19 minutes ago

Several Braves players have been named finalists for postseason awards. Chris Sale, Matt Olson, Michael Harris II and Mauricio Dubón are candidates to win a Gold Glove, Rawlings Sports announced Wednesday. The Major League Baseball Players Association also announced Wednesday finalists for their Players Choice Awards, in which Sale is up for outstanding pitcher and Martín Pérez is up for comeback player. An All-Star for the fourth season in a row, Olson has played in 944 consecutive games. He made 1,195 putouts at first base in 2026 and was charged eight errors for a fielding percentage of .994. Olson’s range, according to Baseball Savant, is in the 97th percentile in MLB.

Related Story 5 big-picture questions as Braves enter offseason Harris started 141 of the 151 games he played in center field where he had a fielding percentage of 1.000. It was the first time in his career in which he went errorless. Harris made 364 putouts and his range, according to Baseball Savant, was in the 98th percentile. Sale also had a fielding percentage of 1.000 over his 27 starts for the Braves in 2026. He made 17 assists and 14 putouts in his 31 chances. The 37-year-old left-hander went 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA and struck out 200 batters over 162⅔ innings pitched. Related Story Revisiting predictions for the 2026 Braves Dubón, the Braves’ invaluable utilityman, played left field, shortstop, center field, third base and second base in 2026. He had a fielding percentage of .993 in left field and .977 at shortstop where he spent the majority of his time.

Pérez pitched only 56 innings for the White Sox in 2025 and was a late addition to the Braves’ roster at the end of spring training. He went on to make 26 starts and four relief appearances, have an ERA of 3.04 and log 142 innings.