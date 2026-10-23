Atlanta Hawks Bad blood simmers, and other takeaways from Hawks season opener at Magic The two teams have had a heated rivalry for years, and it was obvious during the first game of the season. Share Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson drives around Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero during the first half of their season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. (John Raoux/AP)

By Lauren Williams 26 minutes ago

The NBA showed that even after several months off, the tension between the Hawks and Magic has not cooled. The two teams have built a heated rivalry over the past five seasons, and the bad blood remains in the first game of the 2026-27 season. It all boiled over as Jalen Johnson dribbled out the clock and the Magic’s Paolo Banchero approached him to say something. The buzzer sounded and Banchero encroached on Johnson’s space before Dyson Daniels and Onyeka Okongwu tried to break them apart. Related Story Hawks find new streaming partner After the game, Banchero said Johnson tried to say something. But Johnson never seemed to back down from Banchero throughout the game.

The Hawks downed the Magic 132-125. Here are some takeaways. Big night for Alexander-Walker The Hawks had a big night from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who had another big outing against the Magic. He averaged 28 points per game against Orlando last season and dropped 31 more in the Hawks’ season opener. Alexander-Walker knew how to get to his spots, with 15 of his points coming from long range. He never wasted time if the ball found him on the wing, like with 6:20 to play in the third, when Daniels collapsed the Magic’s defense and found him with a high pass.

Alexander-Walker knocked down a pair of huge 3-pointers in the final 90 seconds that gave the Hawks a five-point lead that sealed the game for them.

Related Story Hawks open the season with a 132-125 win over the Magic Johnson outplays foul trouble Johnson also had a big night, despite getting into some foul trouble in the second half that forced him to sit for much of the third quarter.

With 11:18 to play in the third, officials whistled Johnson for a foul on Banchero as the Magic forward drove into the paint. Just over 1 minute later, he picked up his fourth foul contesting a Banchero jumper from midrange, and the Hawks subbed him out. Despite sitting for 7 minutes, he remained aggressive. It caught up with him with 2:17 to play in the third, when he picked up his fifth foul. It didn’t slow him, and Hawks coach Quin Snyder had his back when the 24-year-old was originally called for an offensive foul. Officials reversed the call after a review and Johnson finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

Flemings debuts Hawks rookie Kingston Flemings made his NBA debut and looked pretty much at home. Although he still needs to find his feel for the speed with his own scoring, he did all the other little things that create winning plays. In his first stint, Flemings buckled down on a defensive possession where the Magic’s Jalen Suggs tried to isolate him. Flemings picked Suggs up in the corner and kept his feet shuffling, didn’t bite on the crossover and kept his body square when Suggs turned to post him up. When Suggs fell, Flemings went for the ball to force the jump ball.