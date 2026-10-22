Hawks open the season with a 132-125 win over the Magic

Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 31 points, Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels added 20 points each and the Atlanta Hawks opened their season with a 132-125 road victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.
In just 30 minutes, Alexander-Walker shot 8-of-15 from the field, including 5-of-8 on 3-pointers.
His 3-pointer with 51.4 seconds remaining pushed the Hawks’ lead to 128-123, and they held on the rest of the way.
The Hawks had a dominant second quarter, with a 44-29 margin to take a 72-62 lead at halftime. The Magic rallied in the third quarter and outscored Atlanta, 38-27.