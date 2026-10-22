Hawks open the season with a 132-125 win over the Magic

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (right) drives around Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, in Orlando, Fla. (John Raoux/AP)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 31 points, Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels added 20 points each and the Atlanta Hawks opened their season with a 132-125 road victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

In just 30 minutes, Alexander-Walker shot 8-of-15 from the field, including 5-of-8 on 3-pointers.

His 3-pointer with 51.4 seconds remaining pushed the Hawks’ lead to 128-123, and they held on the rest of the way.

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The Hawks had a dominant second quarter, with a 44-29 margin to take a 72-62 lead at halftime. The Magic rallied in the third quarter and outscored Atlanta, 38-27.