Atlanta Hawks Hawks find new streaming partner The Hawks’ regional television territory covers five states: Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Mississippi. Share Atlanta Hawks forward Zuby Ejiofor dunks in the second half of a preseason NBA game against the Memphis Grizzlies at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Lauren Williams 27 minutes ago

The Hawks have a brand new streaming partner for their games this season. The team announced Tuesday that Prime Video is its new streaming partner for all local games (non-national exclusive broadcasts). It makes all local games available to stream for in-market fans with an Amazon Prime membership. Fans won’t need another subscription. The Hawks’ regional television territory covers five states: Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and Mississippi. The team had already named WANF (Atlanta News First) and Peachtree Sports Network as its official broadcast partners in July. Gray Media will air all non-nationally televised Hawks regular season games throughout the state of Georgia for free all season long.

Now, the Hawks reach one of the largest audiences in the NBA, delivering games free on over-the-air television and via streaming across Georgia and the Southeast through two agreements this season. “We are so excited to have an incredible relationship with Prime Video, who has proven to be an innovative and accessible pillar for both the NBA and NFL,” Andrew Saltzman, president of business enterprise and chief commercial officer of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, said in a statement provided by the team. “Our fans are at the heart of all of our decisions, so being able to deliver Hawks games to our fans however and wherever they choose to watch — whether that be in front of a Connected TV, on a tablet or on a cellphone — is critically important with consumers’ ever-changing viewing habits. We are committed to putting our fans first and maximizing accessibility throughout the state of Georgia and the Southeast.” As of now, 74 of the Hawks’ regular-season games are scheduled to air over-the-air on WANF and Peachtree Sports Network, along with streaming exclusively for Prime members.

All locally broadcast Hawks games are produced by industry-leading Raycom Sports and will be available to 100% of the Atlanta market and Gray Media stations throughout the state.