Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Divine Deablo optimistic about playing at Bucs despite forearm injury Deablo missed Falcons’ win over 49ers. Share Atlanta Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo celebrates after beating the Green Bay Packers in an NFL game in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)

By Daniel Flick 14 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker and team captain Divine Deablo is optimistic about playing Sunday against the Buccaneers after a one-game absence because of a forearm injury. Deablo declined to specify whether he has a broken bone in his forearm, but he added it’s “similar” to the forearm fracture that caused him to miss four games last season. This time, however, he’ll return to the field much sooner. “I’ll definitely take the week over a month,” Deablo told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday. “A month is way too long. You’ll miss football, so I’m glad I’m working my way back.”

Related Story What to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom Falcons can bury with win October 29, 2026 Deablo was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, his first session back since suffering the injury in the first half of the Falcons’ 31-23 loss to the Bears on Oct. 18. He practiced with extra protection on his right wrist — “I don’t even know how to explain what it is,” he said when asked whether it’s a club or a cast — but said it didn’t feel heavy. The Falcons’ medical staff did a 3D print of the protective device to best fit Deablo, and the 28-year-old said he’d be able to play with it draped on his right forearm. “For sure,” he said. “I just gotta wrap it up with something soft.” Deablo started the first six games of the season, collecting 30 tackles, one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. He wears the green dot on the Falcons’ defense, communicating play-calls from defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to the rest of his teammates.

Related Story Why Falcons gave Divine Deablo the green dot — and a challenge to be louder June 3, 2026 Ulbrich said three days before the Falcons’ 29-20 win over the 49ers that “if (Deablo) can respirate, he’s typically going to try to get out there.” Ultimately, with no practice time and pain still present, Deablo didn’t suit up.

“It was hard,” Deablo said. “It was killing me.” But Deablo never doubted his teammates. He played alongside Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr., as the two rookies rotated next to Deablo for the first six games, and he’s watched veteran Josh Woods operate over the past year-and-a-half. Without Deablo, the Falcons handed green-dot duties to Daniels, who recorded 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery while earning the game ball from coach Kevin Stefanski. Perkins, meanwhile, made his first NFL start, logging nine tackles and one tackle for loss. Woods added one tackle. A sixth-year veteran and first-time captain, Deablo spent the afternoon leading his teammates, and he said he’s proud of Daniels, Perkins and Woods for seizing the moment.

Related Story ‘That’s our identity’: Falcons run game has slipped. They know how to fix it. October 29, 2026 “If I saw anything, I was helping them on the sideline, telling them what to look for,” Deablo said. “‘Follow this player, because he’ll take you to the run.’ Just the small things, and hopefully they got tiny tidbits.