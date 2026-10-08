Sports Dream have control of their fate with Game 2 win over Liberty Six players score in double figures led by Jordin Canada, Angel Reese. Share Add AJC on Google Dream forward Angel Reese (center) reacts after blocking a shot during the second half of Game 2 of the WNBA semifinal series against the Liberty on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Dream won 101-98 in overtime. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Lauren Williams 1 hour ago

On a night when the Dream missed one of their best players, they more than found a way to deliver. The Dream lead 2-0 in their WNBA semifinal playoff series against the New York Liberty after a 101-98 win in overtime Wednesday night at State Farm Arena. Despite missing three-time All-Star Allisha Gray, the Dream delivered across their roster with six players ending the night in double figures. The Dream moved the ball around the floor, they hyped each other up in the huddles and they picked each other up even when frustration bubbled over. “We were just talking about managing our emotions and valuing possessions, something that we live by all year, and I think we did that,” Dream guard Jordin Canada said after the game.

Related Story Dream moving home games to State Farm Arena beginning with 2027 season Wednesday’s win comes after the Dream continued to unapologetically lean into the culture of the city. Rapper 2 Chainz performed at halftime and in-game, the Dream showcased rappers The-Dream and T.I., Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms. But before the series began, the Liberty’s social media trolled the Dream on some of their platforms using lyrics from a viral rap song by Belly Gang Kushington. The Dream responded with a win in Game 1, then Angel Reese quoted the lyrics of the song on the team’s Win Cam. On Wednesday, Belly Gang Kushington performed during a third-quarter timeout. Then he joined Reese on the Dream’s Win Cam after their Game 2 victory. Dream forward Angel Reese (left) celebrates with rapper Belly Gang Kushington after the Dream’s 101-98 overtime win against the Liberty in Game 2 of their WNBA semifinal series Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

But the Dream’s win means that they control the series, as they head to Barclays Center in New York for Game 3 on Friday. No team in WNBA history has overcome a two-game deficit in a best-of-five series.

“We didn’t know that,” Reese said when asked about the stat. “But also, it doesn’t really matter because New York is a really good team. Yeah, we beat them twice in the regular season at their place, but playing in that environment is not easy. “So we know their backs are against the wall right now, but at the same time, we know they’re going to give everything they have because they have to. But as long as we continue to be who we are, continue to do the things that has gotten us here, stick together. I think we’ll be back.” That means the Dream using their defense to generate their offense, playing fast and maintaining the right ball movement in their possessions. Canada put up another surgical performance, slicing through the Liberty’s interior defense. She finished the night with 23 points and eight assists. Dream guard Jordin Canada reacts after making a 3-pointer against the Liberty in Game 2 of their WNBA semifinal series Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Canada scored 23 points with eight assists. (Jason Getz/AJC) “Whoever’s open, we’re shooting with confidence, trying to execute down the stretch,” Canada said when asked how she picked apart the Liberty’s defense. “So, I think that’s what it was.