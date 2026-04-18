Falcons trade DT Ruke Orhorhoro for Jaguars DT Maason Smith

The Falcons have traded one of their defensive tackles to receive another, sending 2024 second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro to Jacksonville for DT Maason Smith. The club announced the swap Friday.
Coincidentally, the Jaguars took Smith, from LSU, 13 picks after Orhorhoro in the same round.
The two contributed similar productivity to their teams over their first two seasons in the NFL.
Orhorhoro: 25 games, eight starts, 36 tackles, 3.5 sacks.
Smith: 24 games, seven starts, 32 tackles, three sacks.
All 3.5 of Orhorhoro’s sacks came this past season, when he helped the Falcons defense break the team’s single-season record for sacks in a season with 57.
Smith is listed at 6-foot-5, 206 pounds, Orhorhoro at 6-4, 295 pounds.