Falcons trade DT Ruke Orhorhoro for Jaguars DT Maason Smith

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Maason Smith leaves the field after warm-ups before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Gary McCullough/AP File)

The two contributed similar productivity over their first two seasons in the NFL.

The two contributed similar productivity over their first two seasons in the NFL.

The Falcons have traded one of their defensive tackles to receive another, sending 2024 second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro to Jacksonville for DT Maason Smith. The club announced the swap Friday.

Coincidentally, the Jaguars took Smith, from LSU, 13 picks after Orhorhoro in the same round.