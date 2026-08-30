Atlanta Falcons Falcons add defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. in trade with Bears Defensive lineman becomes the tallest, and heaviest, defender on the Falcons’ defense. After signing veteran Za’Darius Smith on Aug. 18, the Falcons again bolstered their pass rush Sunday by trading for Gervon Dexter Sr. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

By Daniel Flick 5 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons’ depleted defensive front added a big piece Sunday morning — literally. The Falcons acquired defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. in a trade with the Bears, sending fourth-year cornerback Clark Phillips III and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Chicago in return. Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham was the Bears’ assistant general manager when the team drafted Dexter in the second round in 2023. Dexter, who stands 6-foot-6 and 326 pounds, is now the tallest and heaviest player on the Falcons’ defense. He carries an impressive pass-rushing background, posting six sacks last season and five the year before while starting all 32 of his regular season appearances over the last two seasons.

His six sacks would have been second among Falcons defensive tackles in 2025. According to Pro Football Focus, Dexter’s 38 quarterback pressures last season ranked 19th among 134 defensive tackles. His run defense, however, earned a grade of 44, which put him 107th overall. Dexter has recorded 115 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 13½ sacks and 42 quarterback hits in his career. The former Florida standout has proved durable, missing only two games thus far. Dexter started both of the Bears’ postseason games last season, and including the playoffs, he’s appeared in 51 games with 35 starts as a professional. He is, however, currently dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him from traveling with the Bears during joint practices last week with the Titans.

The 24-year-old Dexter is entering the final season of his rookie contract. He joins a young nucleus of defensive tackles on the Falcons’ depth chart, as he, Brandon Dorlus (25) and Maason Smith (23) give the team a young, promising trio.