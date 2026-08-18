Falcons add veteran help to bolster pass rush

Za'Darius Smith, 33, who played for the Eagles last season, is signing with the Falcons. (Adam Hunger/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons bolstered their pass rush Tuesday morning, signing three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Za’Darius Smith, according to a news release.

Smith, who turns 34 on Sept. 8, worked out for the Falcons on Monday. He played in five games with two starts for the Eagles last season before announcing his retirement in October 2025. In his abbreviated campaign, he recorded 10 tackles, 1½ sacks, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.

Smith has 70½ sacks and 87 tackles for loss in his career, which began in 2015 with the Ravens.

The Falcons needed an edge rusher after losing Jalon Walker to a season-ending ACL tear in practice Aug. 4, and the team will also be without James Pearce Jr., its sack leader from last season, for the first eight games because of a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.