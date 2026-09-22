Ken Sugiura Obstacles aplenty await Michael Penix Jr. in his return from injury Penix has had practice time but it’s not the same as actually running those plays in a game. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. speaks to members of the media during training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 25 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH – Let’s call this a setting of expectations. It would be uncharitable for anyone not to want Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to play his best Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field as he returns from his third ACL tear. “To see how far he’s come and the work he’s put in, to see his teammates, the other quarterbacks, support him and rally around him, very excited for Mike,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said Tuesday. That said, it’s going to be really difficult for Penix to have the sort of performance he likely envisions. So much so that, if you suspect he has been ready to play all along and cherry-picked his return (I do not), he would be off his rocker to choose this one.

First, since suffering the injury in November, he hasn’t played in a game in 10 months. It would be almost impossible for Penix’s reentry to competition to not encounter some turbulence, either from rust and/or overeagerness. Also, he’ll be playing his first snaps in a new offensive scheme with a new offensive coordinator. He has had practice time with coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense and has had plenty of time to meet with Rees, but it’s not the same as actually running those plays in a game. If it were the same, no NFL team would ever play starters in exhibition games. How well Penix and Rees connect with each other could also be a challenge. Rees and Penix have worked together on the practice field and have had conversations about Penix’s playing preferences, and Penix spoke Tuesday of his trust in his coordinator. However, there is no substitute for actual game experience to foster that bond.

“I think, you call plays for a quarterback for the first time, you try to build a rhythm and connection with him,” Rees said.

And, for that matter, Rees himself does not teem with experience. He is in his second season as an NFL offensive coordinator and his first full season as play caller. (He held the position last year in Cleveland with Stefanski and took over play-calling duties midway through the season.) Through two games this season, he has failed to guide the Falcons offense into the red zone. It’s fair to say that quarterback Cooper Rush didn’t help matters. Regardless, the Falcons are the first team to not take a red-zone snap in its first two games since the 2008 St. Louis Rams. “Not fun,” Rees said. “We’ve got to convert.” Having limited preparation time for the Thursday night game doesn’t help, either. And it could be especially tricky against Green Bay. First, Green Bay defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is new, meaning there isn’t much history to anticipate how he might deploy the Packers defense. On top of that, Gannon is more unpredictable than a lot of defensive coordinators.

“Green Bay does a really nice job mixing it up on defense,” Rees said. “If you watch their first game to the second game, it looks like two different groups in terms of how they prepare for opponents.” The tactic has served to create a quarterback pressure rate (31.6%) that is tied for sixth in the NFL. That doesn’t bode well for an offensive line that could have done better with keeping the pocket clean for Rush in the Falcons’ first two games. Also, Lambeau figures to be raucous, which means that communication may be difficult and that the Falcons could have to operate on a silent count. And, for whatever it’s worth, the Packers have won their past 13 home openers, which Thursday’s game will be. They’re tied for the NFL record. In short, the Falcons don’t have much margin for error, and the circumstances are ripe for error. The Falcons aren’t without hope. For one thing, Stefanski’s record in Thursday night games is a spotless 5-0. Rees can spring his own wrinkles on Gannon. And Penix’s return could give the team a lift.