Atlanta Falcons Dirty Birds Dispatch: Rookies, Rodgers and redemption Falcons, Tagovailoa set for season opener at Steelers.

By Daniel Flick 22 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons released their first regular-season depth chart Tuesday, and the collective takeaway is this: It’s a great time to be a rookie heading into Week 1. Am I slightly biased, launching a new chapter of Dirty Birds Dispatch with Sunday marking the start of my first regular season as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Falcons beat writer? Surely. But the depth chart — take it for what it’s worth — supports it. The Falcons listed second-round pick Avieon Terrell as their starting nickel corner, while fourth-round selection Kendal Daniels is set to start at linebacker. Third-round receiver Zachariah Branch is the team’s punt returner and will see snaps on offense, and sixth-round linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. figures to rotate with Daniels next to veteran Divine Deablo.

A closer look at the initial depth chart

Flick’s game-by-game predictions

AJC writers offer season predictions Daniels still remembers an early team meeting during which president of football Matt Ryan — who knows a thing or two about succeeding as a rookie in these parts — told the defensive rookies to avoid adopting a mindset that this would be, essentially, a redshirt year. “Don’t come in thinking that you have a year to learn the defense,” Daniels recalled Ryan telling the group. “Like, you’re going to play, and you’re going to help us win.” The Falcons’ rookies listened. Five of their six draft picks — all but sixth-round defensive tackle Anterio Thompson, who’s on the nonfootball injury list — made the 53-man roster, along with a pair of undrafted free agents: quarterback Jack Strand and cornerback Malcolm DeWalt IV.

“You don’t take that lightly,” Daniels said of Ryan’s message. “You have to be ready for the opportunity and just be mature about it. You’re a rookie, but at the end of the day, you have to play like you’re not.”

Cunningham’s weekend predictions: Upset brewing?

More Falcons games we’re eager to see Newness is the theme of the Falcons’ bout with the Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Kevin Stefanski will make his debut as the team’s head coach, and across the board, the Falcons have 28 players poised to make their organizational debut. Stefanski, however, is no stranger to the Steelers — he went 6-6 against them over the past six years, leading the division rival Cleveland Browns — nor to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Week 1 always brings uncertainty. This is amplified. The Falcons have a new staff. So, too, do the Steelers. Let’s do our best to sort through it. ✅ Stumbled across the Dirty Birds Dispatch? Sign up here to get it straight to your inbox each week … and tell a friend.

Falcons confident in growth of Tagovailoa-led offense The Falcons tabbed Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback Monday, ending, if only for the present, his summer competition with Michael Penix Jr., who will be inactive Sunday while building strength in his left knee. Cooper Rush will be Tagovailoa’s backup. Tagovailoa was up and down this summer, completing 65% of his passes in training camp and going 10-for-13 passing for 117 yards across five drives in the preseason, though he struggled with fumbles, and the Falcons scored only once under his guidance during the exhibition slate. Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron said Tagovailoa has been “a great addition” to the team’s locker room, citing his willingness to spark conversations about nonfootball topics and gathering teammates for card games or chess matches. Chemistry has steadily grown within the Falcons’ offense, and running back Bijan Robinson told reporters Wednesday he’s “very happy” with how the unit has taken shape this summer.

“We have a product. We’ve been doing it. It’s been looking great in practice, but now it’s time to go put it to show and go have fun doing it,” Robinson said. “I know for us as an offense, we’re just anxious, man, to go out there and put the product to work.” Falcons aim for ‘best version’ of Tagovailoa

Sugiura: Penix’s patience is wise Aaron Rodgers still dangerous in twilight years Ask Stefanski about the origins of his coaching days against the Steelers’ 42-year-old quarterback, and he’ll note that, as an offensive assistant with the Minnesota Vikings from 2006-19, he essentially had no role in game-planning or scouting Rodgers. But Stefanski had no choice but to watch Rodgers’ greatness twice a year in one of the NFC’s best rivalries. “I saw and witnessed some unbelievable things that he’s able to do,” Stefanski said Wednesday, “in terms of running right, throwing left, across your body, on the money, 40 yards down the field. Just somebody that, again, I’ve had a front-row seat (to).

“He’s a Hall of Famer. You guys don’t need to hear from me. You guys know how great he is. And we respect him. We respect the player that he is and the ways in which he can beat you.” “I saw and witnessed some unbelievable things that he’s able to do,” the Falcons coach said of Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (Gene J. Puskar/AP) The Steelers have a group of big pass-catchers, rostering three receivers 6-foot-3 or taller and 220 pounds or heavier, along with a trio of tight ends all measuring at least 6-5. Stefanski said Rodgers remains physically capable of playing point guard and slinging the ball across the field. “He still can make every single throw,” Stefanski said. “He’s got as good an arm as anybody I’ve ever seen live. It’s unbelievable. So, none of that has fallen off at all. He can beat you with his mind. He’s just a terrific player.”

Watt, Heyward pose big challenge for Falcons’ O-line The Falcons return four starters along their offensive line, inserting Jawaan Taylor at right tackle to protect Tagovailoa’s blindside. There aren’t many steeper tests than the one awaiting the Falcons’ front five Sunday in Pittsburgh. Star pass rushers T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, with eight and seven Pro Bowl nods to their name, respectively, form one of the NFL’s most havoc-wreaking tandems. Stefanski said Watt’s brilliance — aided by his length, power and athleticism — requires opposing offenses to be aware of his alignment before every play, and he believes Heyward will be a Hall of Fame selection when his career is over. The Steelers’ front seven, Stefanski said, is collectively “very good.” “That’s a great defense,” he said. “Again, I’ve gotten to compete against this defense over the years, and there’s no easy out. It’s difficult to run it. It’s difficult to throw it. Terrific in the pass rush game.”

Injury report Here’s the Falcons’ full injury report from Wednesday’s practice, issued by the team after the session ended. Full participation QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee) Limited participation CB Billy Bowman Jr. (Achilles)

WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring)

DL Brandon Dorlus (groin)

OL Kyle Hinton (knee)

DE Za’Darius Smith (shoulder) Did not participate TBD What I’m excited to try, Pittsburgh edition I’ve had two road trips in the past month for the Falcons’ preseason adventures, and I was in Pittsburgh the weekend before training camp, visiting a close friend from college. While I was there, I went to Primanti Bros., a local staple, and ate a burger topped with french fries. It ruled. I hope to find myself there Saturday evening after my flight lands.