Atlanta Braves Braves Report: You walkin’ to me? Plus: How Chris Sale does it.

By Tyler Estep 19 minutes ago Share

Games left: 15 Division lead: 4 Magic number: 11 Bases on balls to come: Probably not a lot. I’M (NOT) WALKIN’ HERE! Braves center fielder Michael Harris II strikes out against the Rays on Wednesday. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC) By Chad Bishop, Braves beat writer To walk, or not to walk. For the Braves it’s the latter. After Thursday’s win over the Rays, the bash-or-bust Braves have totaled just 419 free passes this season. Only the Giants (406) and Blue Jays (407) have fewer. The Braves are on pace for 462 walks — that would be their fewest in a season since the 1988 club walked 432 times. That team lost 106 games. Quick aside from Tyler: Naturally, the Braves walked three times Wednesday and lost, then went walkless in Thursday’s win. But overall, they’re 60-41 (a .594 winning percentage) when drawing multiple walks in a game … and 26-20 (.565) when they take one walk or less.

Part of the reason for the Braves’ low walk rate is the team’s makeup, a roster built with aggressive and attacking hitters that often ambush opposing pitchers and build quick leads. The Braves and their style of approach still have a top 10 offense in most major statistical categories. Yet, the strategy can be frustrating at times, especially in close games against a dominant pitcher when runs are at a premium. “It’s difficult for these guys to change their stripes, in an extreme way, to go from a free-swinging, aggressive hitter to a selective, more-passive hitter,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “The gap between those two is enormous.”

Simply put, the Braves are who they are.

Yep. Thank you, Chadwick. If you’re somehow not already, follow him at @MrChadBishop on X. QUICK, SOME OTHER NEWS! ⚡ GIFT LINK: Mr. Bishop went deep on Chris Sale, the trainer who changed his life and how he’s, you know, doing so awesome at the ripe old age of 37. It’s very good. ⚡ Bryce Elder hit the injured list after getting bone fragments removed from his right knee. He figures to be out three to four weeks, putting his postseason availability in question. ⚡ Martín Pérez, meanwhile, looked great in Thursday’s series finale against Tampa Bay — and now sports an 0.28 ERA over his last six home starts. That’s the lowest mark over such a stretch for a Brave since 1912, when ERA became a thing. More here on Pérez’s essentialness, from columnist Ken Sugiura.

⚡ Bullpen churn: Initial September call-up Blake Burkhalter was replaced by Elieser Hernández, who was replaced by Bailey Falter (the other part of the trade for outfielder Lane Thomas). Falter pitched two scoreless innings Wednesday. ⚡ Speaking of Thomas: A “strained left intercostal muscle” forced a late scratch on Thursday and a trip to the 10-day IL. On Friday, the Braves summoned outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (40 stolen bases) from Triple-A Gwinnett. ⚡ Y’all are all in on division titles. Almost 60% of folks who responded to last week’s poll said they “care very much” if the Braves win the NL East. With 27%, “only if it comes with a first-round bye” finished a distant second. WHAT’S ON DECK: MORE PHILLIES, THEN CUBS Just 15 games left, folks. Here’s a look at the next six. 1️⃣ BRAVES VS. PHILLIES

Game times: 7:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1:35 p.m. Sunday. All on BravesVision. What to know: In the extremely long time since the Braves and Phillies last met, Philadelphia dropped two of three with the Astros. The weekend’s probable pitching matchups include … Chris Sale (14-9, 2.10 ERA) vs. Aaron Nola (6-10, 4.76)

Tyler Mahle (5-10, 4.05) vs. Jesús Luzardo (14-5, 2.87)

Grant Holmes (9-5, 3.46) vs. Andrew Painter (3-9, 5.71) Painter, a rookie righty, is the only pitcher Atlanta didn’t face last time around. He’d had a long stretch of solid performances until allowing five runs in five innings Tuesday.

Festivities and free stuff: The first 3,000 kids at Sunday’s game get a Ronald Acuña Jr. basketball jersey. (Grown-up version = Thursday, Sept. 24.) 2️⃣ BRAVES AT CUBS Game times: Monday through Wednesday, all at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday’s game simulcasts on your local GrayTV station. What to know: The Braves took two of three against the Cubs back in May. Chicago has added outfielder Tyrone Taylor, plus starters Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes, since then. Meanwhile: Chicago outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong basically has the National League MVP wrapped up.

Before Thursday’s action, he’d hit 41 homers and stolen 36 bases. He’d be the seventh member of baseball’s 40-40 club.

The only other active players: Acuña and Shohei Ohtani. Eyes on Ozzie: Second baseman Ozzie Albies sports a .388 average with seven home runs and an 1.183 OPS (his third best of any ballpark) in 21 career games at Wrigley Field. REMEMBERING 9/11 … AND 9/21. The front page of the Atlanta Journal sports section on Sept. 22, 2001, the day after the Braves played the Mets in New York's first post-9/11 sporting event. (AJC FILE) The following appeared in today’s Win Column newsletter. It’s appropriate here, too. Ten days after the unimaginable events of Sept. 11, 2001, baseball returned to New York City. The Braves were there. “I feel really proud to be part of it,” manager Bobby Cox said. “I feel the Braves are a lucky team to be here. We’re doing our part for the city and for America.”

Marc Anthony sang the national anthem at Shea Stadium, home of the Mets, that night. Diana Ross sang “God Bless America,” and the top of the home dugout made the same request in writing. The faux skyline above the center field scoreboard bore a red, white and blue ribbon where the twin towers had stood. And when New York catcher Mike Piazza hit the game-winning homer, the sold-out crowd did not chant “let’s go Mets.” It opted for “U-S-A” instead. “Having ballgames shows we’re moving along,” Brooklynite Brian Carter told a reporter. “And not being afraid.” Yes, the Braves lost on Sept. 21, 2001.

Jason Marquis put together a stellar outing on the mound. Ken Caminiti and Brian Jordan plated runs. It wasn’t enough. But it was only right. New York found a reason to cheer again. “From Diana Ross to the 21-gun salute, from the moment of silence to Marc Anthony, the pregame ceremony was scripted,” columnist Mark Bradley wrote. “Who knew the game would be too?” “On the night baseball returned to the Big Apple, New York’s finest player won the game with a home run in the eighth inning. Mike Piazza drove a Steve Karsay pitch far into the night, just to the right of the section of bleachers bearing signs with the initials of the New York Police Department and the Fire Department of New York. And as the ball left Piazza’s bat, you had to ask yourself: Could this impassioned game have unfolded any other way?”