Atlanta Braves Braves bust out late to salvage series with Rays Ozzie Albies’ pinch-hit triple in the 8th keys 3-1 win. Braves first baseman Matt Olson (left) catches the throw to get the Rays' Chandler Simpson out and complete a double play during the first inning Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Atlanta. The double play got Braves pitcher Martín Pérez out of a bases-loaded jam. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

By Chad Bishop 12 minutes ago Share

Ozzie Albies’ pinch-hit triple followed by Austin Riley’s single through a drawn-in infield led to a relative offensive explosion as the Braves earned a 3-1 series-salvaging win over the Rays on Thursday at Truist Park. With the game scoreless and one out in the eighth, Albies came off the bench and lined a 1-2 pitch from Rays reliever Kevin Kelly into the gap in right field. It was Albies’ first triple of the season. On the next pitch, Riley slapped an opposite-field single to right giving the Braves (86-61) the lead and just their fourth run in the last 34⅓ innings.

Later in the inning, Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim padded the lead with a two-run single up the middle. Kim’s two RBIs marked a season high. Raisel Iglesias allowed a pinch-hit solo homer to Victor Mesa Jr. in the ninth before closing out the win for his 32nd save of the season. That made the Braves 72-2 this season when leading after eight innings. The team’s magic number to clinch the NL East is now 12. Braves left-handed starter Martín Pérez put his money where his mouth is Thursday. After lamenting after his outing Saturday that he had gone too many days between starts, Pérez threw on regular rest this time through the rotation and was outstanding.

He completed six scoreless innings by throwing out Chandler Simpson on a bunt attempt with two on in the sixth. A 1-2-3 seventh inning polished Pérez’s outing.