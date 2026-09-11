Atlanta Braves Braves and Phillies clash again After splitting a four-game series in Philly, the teams face off at Truist Park in another critical matchup. Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. celebrates after a double in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park on Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 7 minutes ago Share

On Monday, at the very least, the Braves will still be atop the National League East. Does that take some of the shine off this weekend’s series with the rivals Phillies? Perhaps. But the next three matchups still hold significant weight as the Braves try to seal up a division title. With 15 games remaining in the regular season, the Braves’ magic number to clinch the NL East is 11. The magic number to clinch a postseason berth is eight. Thus, the Braves won’t be popping any celebratory Champagne this weekend, but they could be come next week. And they’re one step closer to doing that because of a 3-1 win over the Rays on Thursday, a victory which broke a three-game losing streak and that came on the same day the Phillies lost to the Astros.

“You want to be playing games that are meaningful. You want to have meaningful baseball in September, and you want to be challenging yourselves constantly,” said Braves outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, who had a key pinch-hit, ground-rule double in Thursday’s eighth inning. “Obviously, you want to put up more wins and losses, but you also want to see how you rebound after tough losses, and I think we responded really well (Thursday).” The Braves (86-61) lead the Phillies by four games in the standings. They have a 100% chance to make the playoffs, according to FanGraphs, and a 93.1% chance to win the division. Despite being just 4-5 in August, and a modest 10 games over .500 since the All-Star break, they’ve still been able to stave off the Phillies (82-65) week after week. The Phillies come to Atlanta after losing 2 of 3 at home to the Astros while the Braves were dropping 2 of 3 at home to the Rays. Chris Sale (14-9, 2.10) is scheduled to pitch for the Braves on Friday. A week ago at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia he held the Phillies to two runs over six innings in a game the Braves won 5-2.

Sale will be opposed by Aaron Nola (6-10, 4.76), who last Saturday allowed just one run over seven innings against the Braves before the Braves scored four late runs in a 5-4 win.