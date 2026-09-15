Atlanta Braves Owen Murphy returns to Chicago to possibly pitch against hometown Cubs ‘I’m just kind of here filling a role,’ the young right-hander says. ‘When they call my name, they call my name.’ Pitcher Owen Murphy, shown here working against the Texas Rangers in July, will be called upon if the Braves need to eat some innings during Tuesday or Wednesday’s games against the Cubs, manager Walt Weiss says. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Chad Bishop 36 minutes ago Share

When Owen Murphy called his mother to inform her he had been called up to pitch for the Braves this week, she wasn’t having it. “She thought I was pranking her,” Murphy said Monday. “I called her and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m going to Chicago. I’m coming home. I can come say hi to you.’ And she was like, ‘Are you joking? You’re joking. You’re kidding with me.’ And she just wouldn’t believe it until finally everything (the news) broke. So yeah, it’s been pretty fun.” Murphy’s MLB debut came earlier this summer, pitching in relief July 6 against the Mets at Truist Park. He made two more appearances with the Braves, then was sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett.

His return to the big-league roster wasn’t entirely unexpected, given that he’s the organization’s No. 10-ranked overall prospect, according to MLB.com. But that the stars aligned for that return to be at Wrigley Field, about 20 miles northeast of where Murphy graduated high school? “My first time (going to Wrigley Field) I think I was like 6 or 7 years old?” Murphy said, adding former Cubs All-Star and current Rockies third baseman Kris Bryant was his favorite player. “Every single time I come it just feels different. Walking out on that field for the first time, it’ll be something special. My mom is super excited, she’s a huge Cubs fan since she was super young. We love the Cubs and I loved ‘em growing up. “Now being able to play here at Wrigley and play here against ‘em is super exciting.” Murphy did not appear in Monday’s 7-3 loss for the Braves against the Cubs. That means he has two chances left to get into a game.

And he will come out of the bullpen, with Martín Pérez scheduled to start Tuesday’s matchup and fellow rookie JR Ritchie having been announced as Wednesday’s starter. At Triple-A Gwinnett this season, all 18 of Murphy’s appearances were starts.

Owen Murphy, who had some tough luck in his three outings with the Braves this summer, watches the ball right before Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson hits a solo home run on Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP) Manager Walt Weiss said Murphy will be called upon if the Braves need to eat some innings during Tuesday or Wednesday’s games. “I’m just kind of here filling a role,” Murphy said. “When they call my name, they call my name.” Murphy had some tough luck in his three outings with the Braves in July. Of the five runs he allowed over 6⅔ innings, only three were earned. His debut came in the 10th inning of a 5-5 game that the Braves lost, 7-6, to the Rangers after Murphy allowed a two-out, two-run double that proved to be the difference. But after returning to Gwinnett, the young right-hander pitched to a 1.73 ERA over seven starts while holding the opposition to a .183 batting average. He gave up one run over his last two starts (12⅓ innings).