Atlanta Braves López lousy again as Braves beaten by Cubs Right-hander allows five runs in three-inning start Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo López walks to the dugout after the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By Chad Bishop 18 minutes ago Share

CHICAGO — The Braves couldn’t overcome a second straight bad outing from Reynaldo López and dropped a 7-3 decision Monday to the Cubs in the first of three games at Wrigley Field. López allowed five runs on six hits and two walks in just three innings of work and was pulled after just 62 pitches. In two starts since returning from the injured list Wednesday, López has a 12.91 ERA across 7 2/3 innings. López (4-5) has completed six innings of work out of 13 starts only once this season — his first start March 28 against the Royals. The right-hander’s next turn in the rotation is scheduled for Sunday in Houston against the Astros.

The ineffectiveness of López put the Braves (88-63) in a hole they couldn’t climb out of and left their magic number to clinch the National League East at seven (the second-place Phillies were off Monday). The earliest the Braves can clinch a postseason berth is now Wednesday. The Cubs (84-67) put up a three-spot in the second inning on López and never relented. A double, single, RBI fielder’s choice and walk loaded the bases in front of Pete Crow-Armstrong. The Cubs’ center fielder wrapped a two-run double into the right field corner. Nico Hoerner’s two-out bloop single to right in the third brought in Michael Busch from third and made it 4-0. Michael Conforto’s double into the right field corner followed that and made it 5-0. AJ Smith-Shawver, making his first relief appearance of the season, had thrown 2 2/3 scoreless innings when Carson Kelly lobbed a single to right in the sixth. Crow-Armstrong came up and yanked a 1-0 fastball into the right field bleachers, making it 7-0.

Crow-Armstrong finished a triple short of the cycle and drove in four runs.