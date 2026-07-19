Atlanta Braves Braves’ rookie Murphy lasts just 2 ⅔ innings in first MLB start A rough outing hasn’t deterred him from wanting to ‘get back out there’ again, Murphy said. Atlanta Braves pitcher Owen Murphy works against the Texas Rangers in the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Fisher Isbell 33 minutes ago Share

Baseball is often a humbling sport. That was the case for Braves rookie Owen Murphy in his first big-league start, as he lasted just 2⅔ innings in the Braves’ 7-6 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Murphy’s start began the same way friend and fellow Braves rookie JR Ritchie’s debut did, with a leadoff home run. The rookie also was dealt some bad luck in the third, as miscommunication between Braves outfielders Mauricio Dubón and Michael Harris II resulted in a dropped fly ball and fielding error. Four singles and two runs followed, unfurling the Chicago native’s outing.

“He threw fine. I think it’s maybe different if the fly ball’s caught,” manager Walt Weiss said. “Maybe that inning goes a little different than it did. (He) left some pitches on the plate. It was more about execution than anything else.” The jump from Triple-A to the big leagues can be difficult for some players. Ritchie has yet to stick in Atlanta and has moved between Gwinnett and the big leagues since April. Teammate Didier Fuentes struggled as a starter for the club last season, posting a 13.85 earned run average in four starts. In 2026, those struggles appear to have paid off, with the 21-year-old now a formidable piece in the Braves’ bullpen. “It’s a lot different than every other level. It’s the biggest jump in our sport,” Murphy said. “Being able to attack guys the way you should is super important, and I learned a lot of that today.”

The Braves’ rotation has been dealt a slew of injuries this season. If the team is to contend for a National League East crown and a deep postseason run, it will need reinforcements.