JR Ritchie to start Wednesday’s game against the Cubs

Atlanta Braves pitcher JR Ritchie delivers to a Washington Nationals batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

CHICAGO - JR Ritchie will rejoin the Braves and start for the club Wednesday against the Cubs, Braves’ manager Walt Weiss announced Monday.

Ritchie is 6-4 with a 3.17 ERA in 16 starts with Triple-A Gwinnett this season and 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in 14 appearances (eight starts) with the Braves. In his last six starts with Gwinnett, Ritchie had a 2.14 ERA over 33 2/3 innings.

On Sept. 16, Ritchie struck out 15 hitters in 6 2/3 innings for Gwinnett.

Ritchie will be starting the finale of a three-game series against the Cubs. Martín Pérez is scheduled to start Tuesday’s game, and the club has an off day Thursday before opening a three-game series in Houston against the Astros on Friday.