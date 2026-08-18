Falcons’ run defense another reason to be concerned for season
Atlanta struggled in a preseason loss to Denver, raising concerns about the defensive front ahead of the NFL season.
Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (center) scores a touchdown against the Falcons during their exhibition game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Atlanta. By halftime, the Broncos had run 17 times for 94 yards. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
FLOWERY BRANCH — You may think the Falcons are in trouble this season because the quarterback competition remains unsettled more than two weeks into training camp, even though one of the competitors (Michael Penix Jr.) hasn’t been cleared to play.
You wouldn’t be wrong, but there is plenty more that is concerning about the state of the 2026 season than that. For instance, Friday’s exhibition game against the Denver Broncos showcased a defense that was overpowered, particularly in the run game.
The Broncos’ offensive line consistently won the line of scrimmage, clearing paths for Denver running backs to gash the Falcons’ defense. At times, it was not unlike watching an SEC team pound the run against a team from Conference USA.
By halftime, after which the game was left to players lower on the depth chart, the Broncos had run 17 times for 94 yards.
Unsurprisingly, Broncos coach and forever Falcons villain Sean Payton’s comments after the game were a bit less vague.
“I thought we won the line of scrimmage.” (Speaking of the Denver offensive line.)
“I thought the runners played well and I thought we blocked them pretty well.”
If you care to, there’s enough gray area to conclude it meant nothing.
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Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (left) and Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger greet each other after their preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Atlanta. The Denver Broncos won, 27-7, over the Atlanta Falcons. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Denver is a better team. The Falcons were without a few starters, kept their scheme fairly straightforward and dipped into their backups during the first half.
However, through halftime, the Falcons gave ample snaps to several defensive linemen expected to contribute this season.
For instance, defensive lineman Chris Williams had 29 snaps out of 33 played by the Falcons defense in the first two quarters. Defensive end Cameron Thomas was on the field for 22. Defensive lineman Zach Harrison: 17.
Against that group of likely regulars, the decisiveness by which Denver controlled action when it was on offense was hard not to notice, particularly when taking into account that Denver’s starting running back (J.K. Dobbins) did not play.
That includes players on the defensive front such as Williams, Thomas and Samson Ebukam. Defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand, who did not play Friday because of injury, is another.
Many of Cunningham’s signees are players coming back from injuries or who otherwise had down seasons in 2025. It could prove shrewd, or the players signed to reduced price tags could play to their value.
Either way, there’s a lot more salary cap room expected in 2027. According to Over the Cap, they have the second-most space of any team in the NFL for that season.
So there’s that.
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