Falcons fall to Broncos, 27-7, in preseason opener

Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (23) runs for a touchdown after intercepting the ball during the first half of an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Atlanta — The Falcons opened their first preseason under coach Kevin Stefanski with a lopsided defeat, falling 27-7 to the Denver Broncos on Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Broncos, who lost in the AFC Championship Game last season, led 24-0 at halftime and were never threatened. They tallied 24 first downs to the Falcons’ 11, and they held a 360-192 edge in total yards.

Undrafted rookie signal caller Jack Strand scored the Falcons’ lone touchdown, a quarterback sneak late in the third quarter. Strand went 6-for-12 passing for 50 yards in his NFL exhibition debut.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Falcons’ first-team offense played eight snaps and gained 28 net yards across two drives. Tagovailoa went 3-for-5 passing for 22 yards, with all his completions coming to tight end Kyle Pitts. The Falcons went three-and-out on Tagovailoa’s first series after a bobbled snap cost four yards and a down, and they punted after five plays on his second.