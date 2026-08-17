Atlanta Falcons Falcons seek spark at training camp after flat preseason opener The first training camp practice after their preseason opener delivered a few standouts, along with rocky quarterback play. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass during practice at the Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 12 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — The sound, and frustration, in special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman’s voice bellowed over the Falcons’ practice field at the end of Monday’s session. A dozen-plus players huddled around Aukerman after a punt protection drill, listening as their 49-year-old coach loudly expressed his displeasure over their effort and intensity. Aukerman’s outburst was a microcosm of a broader theme: The Falcons made a point Monday to bring more energy after a flat, uninspiring performance in their preseason-opening 27-7 loss to the Denver Broncos last Friday. Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams said his biggest takeaway from the loss was the defense in particular needed “more celebration” among each other.

“Just bringing more energy, even a little trash talk to the offense a little bit,” Hellams said after Monday’s practice. “Just something to bring some camaraderie to our side of the ball.” The Falcons’ offense was relatively flat against the Broncos, too, and one of coach Kevin Stefanski’s biggest positives from the defeat centered around special teams performance. At Monday’s practice, not even that proved safe from a tongue-lashing. The preseason opener, if nothing else, appeared a wake-up call. Some needed another alarm Monday morning. For an hour and a half, the Falcons practiced in pads and ran close to 50 plays of offense vs. defense between 7-on-7 and 11-on-11. Here’s everything we learned from the session, the team’s 13th of training camp.

Quarterbacks up and down After passing for just 134 yards in the preseason opener, the Falcons’ quarterbacks delivered mixed results Monday.

Tua Tagovailoa had a solid, albeit brief, showing in 7-on-7s, going 2-for-3 passing with a precise pass to tight end Austin Hooper toward the right sideline. He faced the backup defense in 7-on-7 then played against the starters in the ensuing team period. Tagovailoa went 5-for-9 passing in 11-on-11, including just 2-of-6 on passes thrown beyond the line of scrimmage. He also took a few sacks and threw away two balls. Michael Penix Jr. opened the session with an adequate 7-on-7 period against the Falcons’ starting defense, going 5-for-9 passing. His first two passes, intended for receiver Drake London, were broken up by cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Xavier Watts, respectively. Penix’s best pass was a strike over the middle to rookie receiver Zachariah Branch. He looked right, moved the linebacker from his zone and turned his eyes back left to deliver an in-stride throw to Branch.

Cooper Rush, who had a difficult preseason outing headlined by a pair of interceptions, rebounded with a 5-for-7 passing performance Monday, though much of his work came underneath. Undrafted rookie Jack Strand delivered perhaps his most aggressive practice this summer. Strand went only 3-for-7 passing, but he zipped a pass to receiver Juice Wells on a comeback and nearly hit rookie receiver Keelan Marion for a 20-yard gain down the left sideline. London, Branch lead the way at receiver The first three passes of Penix’s 7-on-7 drive all went to London, who delivered a catch-and-run for a first down on the last attempt. Penix targeted London five times in nine throws, and the duo connected three times.

London also caught two passes in 11-on-11s, extending his teamwide margin over Branch and fellow receivers Jahan Dotson and Vinny Anthony. Branch also had a productive day. The third-round rookie and former Georgia standout made three receptions in 11-on-11, two coming on screens and the other in the left flat. He also caught Penix’s best throw in 7-on-7s. Branch’s role — as a quick-hit specialist with a developing route tree — is growing clearer within the Falcons’ offense. Three players return from injuries Projected starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor practiced for the third time, and first in team periods, since returning from an elbow injury that cost him all of OTAs and minicamp along with the first two weeks of training camp. Stefanski anticipates Taylor participating in joint practices, too, which would mark his first live action against another team in Falcons colors. Starting safeties Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts both returned to the field, too.

Bates, who missed seven practices with a back injury, only worked in individual periods but appears trending in the right direction. Watts, who had an undisclosed ailment and only missed the last week, participated in team periods. More injury updates Stalwart left tackle Jake Matthews, who’s started 195 consecutive regular season games, didn’t practice Monday because of a minor injury suffered in Friday night’s preseason loss. Stefanski said he feels “good” about Matthews participating in joint practices against the Indianapolis Colts. Several Falcons worked on a side field during the early part of the session, including linebacker Divine Deablo, outside linebacker Bralen Trice and defensive tackles Da’Shawn Hand and LaCale London. Rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell watched practice in shorts from the sideline. Active roster down to 89 The Falcons released punter Matthew Hayball and offensive guard Layden Robinson on Monday.