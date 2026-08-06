Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. not ‘chasing a timeline’ as health keeps improving The quarterback is 30-for-49 in 7-on-7 drills to begin training camp. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. works out during training camp Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Flowery Branch. Penix has not been cleared for 11-on-11 sessions after knee surgery and said his doctor set the timeline at four weeks until he’d be fully cleared. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Daniel Flick 22 hours ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. won’t put a percentage on where he’s at physically, eight months removed from surgery to repair a left ACL tear, but he continues to make steady strides as training camp rolls forward. “I’m just getting stronger and getting more confident in my knee and everything,” Penix said Wednesday. “My body has been feeling really good. I’m hitting all my weight goals and making sure I’m taking my diet seriously. I’m doing everything I can to help my knee get better faster. I’m definitely better than where I was last week.” Upon returning from the six-week summer break still unable to participate in 11-on-11s, Penix told reporters his independent doctor set the timeline at four weeks until he’d be fully cleared.

But the 26-year-old opted against setting a firm date Wednesday, and he doesn’t yet have another appointment scheduled with his doctor, who will have the final say on his clearance. “It could be any day,” Penix said. “I’m not really chasing a timeline. I’m just chasing trying to be better every day. Each and every day I get out there, I look forward to being better than I was the day before. That comes with obviously just the reps, time on task and also just what I’m doing in the rehab and the treatment room as well, so I can get to where I want to be.” Penix, who joins Tua Tagovailoa in the race to be the Falcons’ starting quarterback this fall, said his mind isn’t fixated on winning the job. “I can’t worry about a starting job until I’m worried about getting back on the field,” Penix said. “If I can’t be on the field, how am I going to be the starter? That’s all my focus is right now — just trying to get back and get healthy so that whenever that time comes, then we can talk about the whole starter thing, but that’s not my focus right now.”

Penix has been up and down throughout training camp. He missed the team’s second practice because of a scheduled rest day but has thrown at least seven passes in 7-on-7s in the other six sessions.

All told, Penix is 30-for-49 in training camp, and he’s completed more passes 20 yards downfield (four) than the rest of the team’s quarterbacks combined (two). He threw his first interception of camp Wednesday, when defensive back Sydney Brown won a 50/50 ball over receiver Keelan Marion on a deep shot down the left sideline. Penix had back-to-back difficult days in red zone periods during the Falcons’ third and fourth training camp practices, going 1-for-7 and 4-for-8, respectively. But he’s rebounded well and delivered his most efficient practice to date Wednesday, completing eight of nine passes. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Penix has met every benchmark the team set in his rehab process, and while he still can’t participate in 11-on-11 drills, he’s impressed everywhere else. “Limited in the sense that he’s not out there for the team drills, but as you watch Mike in individual and as you watch Mike in 7-on-7, it’s hard to watch him and say that there is a limitation,” Stefanski said. “He’s doing a very good job. He’s doing everything he’s been asked to do. “All of the stuff he does off to the side with our group in terms of rehab, he looks explosive and he looks good. He’s doing a great job. Are there days where he feels 100%? Probably not. But he is stacking days, which I really appreciate.”

Stefanski said the team has an undisclosed date in mind of when Penix must be fully cleared for him to get the starting nod Week 1. The Falcons’ first-year coach added he’ll “without a doubt” have enough 7-on-7 reps from Penix to get an apt evaluation before deciding his starting quarterback. “I’m pleased with what he’s able to put on tape,” Stefanski said. “I’m pleased with the progress he’s made in understanding this system. I’m pleased with the progress he’s made from how to command the system and operating the system and understand all the things that are important to playing this position. “He’s making great strides and we’ll keep a very narrow focus when it comes to what’s important right now for Mike.” The Falcons’ coaching staff is also pleased with Penix’s progress working under center. He carries minimal experience, as the team’s prior offense only asked him to handle shotgun and pistol snaps, but it’s been an emphasis this offseason.

During a warmup period where the Falcons’ quarterbacks throw passes to uncovered receivers, the team’s staff directed Penix to take an under-center snap, do a play-fake, turn and throw a crossing route. Next to him, Tagovailoa took a traditional shotgun snap. Stefanski said Penix is “doing excellent” in his development under center. “Very pleased with the work he has put into it,” Stefanski said. “Sounds simple, and in some ways it is, but getting that snap and pushing off the proper foot and getting the proper drop from under center is different. “There are things we believe are best under center, there are certain concepts that are best under center. It does not mean we won’t be in the gun, it does not mean we won’t be in the pistol. It is a little bit of a quarter-turn adjustment for some of our guys. It’s just technique.” Penix has been the Falcons’ most consistently aggressive — and, frankly, most consistently accurate downfield — quarterback on the roster. Stefanski said neither he nor Penix are worried about his candidacy for the Week 1 starting job.