Georgia Tech Georgia Tech RBs coach Jimmy Smith ‘blessed’ by character of talented room Smith says he typically seeks out ‘a certain type of guy’ on the recruiting trail. Fortunately for him, he did not have to look far. Georgia Tech running back Trelain Maddox (right) carries the ball during the first day of football practice on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Atlanta. Players often spend their summers participating in team-led workouts, which has presented teammates with more bonding opportunities than before. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Fisher Isbell 12 hours ago Share

Finding a group of players that fit your coaching philosophy can be difficult in the modern era of college football. First-year Georgia Tech running backs coach Jimmy Smith did just that in one offseason. Smith, who coach Brent Key hired in January as one of the key additions to his overhauled staff, retained several key pieces in his room in Malachi Hosley, Trelain Maddox and Chad Alexander, alongside second-year backs Shane Marshall and J.P. Powell. He also added coveted transfer running back Justice Haynes, further elevating the talent level of a formidable corps of backs.

Smith said Friday that he typically seeks out “a certain type of guy” when on the recruiting trail. Fortunately for him, he did not have to look far. “I was blessed that most of those guys (in the room) are those types already,” he said. “That non-selfish type guys, but guys that, if you get 10 yards, I want to get 20. You get 20, I get 30. You don’t want anybody to do bad, but you just want to do better. And that’s what I have in the room.” Haynes recorded an impressive 857 yards and 10 touchdowns in just seven games last season and is poised to be the Yellow Jackets’ Week 1 starter. But with Hosley, Maddox and Alexander behind him, he will have no room to get comfy as the lead back in first-year offensive coordinator George Godsey’s offense. Hosley led all Tech running backs in 2025 with 697 yards and was second behind quarterback and ACC player of the year Haynes King, who tallied 953 yards. Hosley is expected to at least serve as a prevalent No. 2 back behind Haynes, a preseason first-team All-ACC selection.

“Those guys all create competition in the room (and are) all pushing each other,” Key said Monday. “But again, I want guys in the program that want the absolute best. There’s no room to really coast.”