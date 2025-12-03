Georgia Tech Haynes King named ACC player of the year Senior quarterback also named league’s offensive player of the year. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) runs the ball during the second half in an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, October 25, 2025, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 41-16 over Syracuse. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King made history Wednesday when he became the fourth Yellow Jacket to ever be named the ACC player of the year. In addition to being Tech’s first ACC player of the year since 2008, King was also named the conference’s offensive player of the year. King earned 54 votes for player of the year and 59 votes for offensive player of the year. The runners-up in balloting for both awards (Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. and Duke quarterback Darian Mensah) received seven votes each.

The awards were decided by an 82-member panel of media representatives and ACC head coaches. King joins Joe Hamilton (1999), Calvin Johnson (2006) and Jonathan Dwyer (2008) as Tech’s only ACC players of the year and offensive players of the year. King earned the 2025 ACC player of the year honors on the strength of one of the most historic individual seasons in college football history as he’s accounted for 3,619 yards of offense (2,697 passing, 922 rushing) and 27 touchdowns (12 passing, 15 rushing) in just 11 games. He is the only power-conference player in the nation this season, and just the fifth since 1956, to average at least 240 passing yards and 80 rushing yards per game, according to sports-reference.com.

King leads the ACC in total offense (329 ypg; third nationally), rushing by a quarterback (83.8 ypg; fifth nationally), scoring by a quarterback (8 ppg; third nationally and tops among power-conference players) and rushing touchdowns, regardless of position (15; tied for seventh nationally).