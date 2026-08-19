Eric Zeier: Why Georgia, Stockton could have a ‘very big year’
Former quarterback also has plenty to say about Kirby Smart and Mike Bobo entering the 2026 season.
Former Georgia quarterback Eric Zeier (left) is bullish on the Bulldogs this season. “What Kirby (Smart) has done with this program is no different than what (Nick) Saban did at Alabama, raise the standard of what excellence looks like,” Zeier says. (Joey Ivansco/AJC File)
“What Kirby has done with this program is no different than what (Nick) Saban did at Alabama, it’s just raised a standard of what excellence looks like,” Zeier said, noting the heavy expectations at Georgia in the aftermath of Smart winning unprecedented back-to-back championships in the College Football Playoff era (2014-present).
“There’s a relentless pursuit every single day to get better and separate from yourself, not just the competition.”
It’s quite a concept, and not one that should be taken lightly considering the level of effort and investment needed for a program like Georgia to elevate.
To that end, Smart entrusts his offensive coordinator, Bobo, to find creative ways to maximize the Bulldogs’ efficiency despite the relative lack of star power at the offensive skill positions.
Zeier agreed with the assertion that Bobo is often targeted for criticism because he was not the offensive coordinator when UGA won its back-to-back titles with current Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken calling plays.
“I think he’s so familiar that it’s an easy target, because he played here, he’s been here for a long time, we never got over the hump … of not winning a national championship,” Zeier said. “When Monken was here, it was dynamic. He also had some really good guys he was calling plays for — that makes a difference.”
Zeier clearly has confidence in Bobo, who was once his backup QB at Georgia during Bobo’s playing career (1993-97) before succeeding him as the starting quarterback.
“I think Mike is one of the best developers of talent in all of college football,” Zeier said, “and the way he puts together game plans, and he gets the most out of his talent, I think he is one of the best in the game.
“I think he’s a great playcaller, I think he puts his team in a position for success, and I think he develops kids to get much better. I think the criticism that he gets is completely unfair.”
Conversely, Zeier believes the praise that Stockton gets is fair and accurate.
“I thought the job that he did last year was really special … he steps up in big-time situations,” Zeier said. “Some of the throws that he made that were absolutely critical to win games that we probably shouldn’t have won last year — it’s just a testament to the kind of competitor that he is and the kind of leader that he is.
“I’m really looking forward (to this season), (because) the more you play the more comfortable you get, (and) mechanically he’s going to continue to get better,” he added.
“You combine all of that leadership with the toughness with some improved throwing mechanics and improved footwork, he could have, with the team that he’s got around him, could have a very big year.”