Georgia Bulldogs Eric Zeier: Why Georgia, Stockton could have a ‘very big year’ Former quarterback also has plenty to say about Kirby Smart and Mike Bobo entering the 2026 season. Former Georgia quarterback Eric Zeier (left) is bullish on the Bulldogs this season. “What Kirby (Smart) has done with this program is no different than what (Nick) Saban did at Alabama, raise the standard of what excellence looks like,” Zeier says. (Joey Ivansco/AJC File)

By Mike Griffith 19 minutes ago Share

Eric Zeier understands modern era Georgia football as well as, if not better than, anyone — having played for the Bulldogs in the 1990s and calling games from 2007-2024. In a recent interview on 680 The Fan, the former SEC all-time leading passer — who held that title at the end of his UGA career in 1994 — provided some enlightening takes on coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and quarterback Gunner Stockton. “What Kirby has done with this program is no different than what (Nick) Saban did at Alabama, it’s just raised a standard of what excellence looks like,” Zeier said, noting the heavy expectations at Georgia in the aftermath of Smart winning unprecedented back-to-back championships in the College Football Playoff era (2014-present).

“There’s a relentless pursuit every single day to get better and separate from yourself, not just the competition.” It’s quite a concept, and not one that should be taken lightly considering the level of effort and investment needed for a program like Georgia to elevate. To that end, Smart entrusts his offensive coordinator, Bobo, to find creative ways to maximize the Bulldogs’ efficiency despite the relative lack of star power at the offensive skill positions. Indeed, NFL scouts are not yet raving about any of the current Georgia receivers, tight ends or running backs the way they once did over the likes of George Pickens, Ladd McConkey, Brock Bowers, D’Andre Swift or James Cook.

Zeier agreed with the assertion that Bobo is often targeted for criticism because he was not the offensive coordinator when UGA won its back-to-back titles with current Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken calling plays.

“I think he’s so familiar that it’s an easy target, because he played here, he’s been here for a long time, we never got over the hump … of not winning a national championship,” Zeier said. “When Monken was here, it was dynamic. He also had some really good guys he was calling plays for — that makes a difference.” Zeier clearly has confidence in Bobo, who was once his backup QB at Georgia during Bobo’s playing career (1993-97) before succeeding him as the starting quarterback. “I think Mike is one of the best developers of talent in all of college football,” Zeier said, “and the way he puts together game plans, and he gets the most out of his talent, I think he is one of the best in the game. “I think he’s a great playcaller, I think he puts his team in a position for success, and I think he develops kids to get much better. I think the criticism that he gets is completely unfair.” Conversely, Zeier believes the praise that Stockton gets is fair and accurate.