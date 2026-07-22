Why Gunner Stockton ‘might be playing for the Heisman Trophy’

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton throws his first touchdown to Roderick Robinson II (not pictured) against Alabama during the first quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Georgia QB has clutch statistics indicating he’ll rise to the challenge.

The Georgia QB has clutch statistics indicating he’ll rise to the challenge.

TAMPA, Fla. — Gunner Stockton, Heisman Trophy winner?

It could happen, according to USA Today columnist Matt Hayes, who’s still buzzing over Stockton’s clutch performances last season.

“The year he had last year, the way he played in big games when they needed him — wait and see what happens this year,” Hayes said during DawgNation’s Ingles On the Beat podcast.

Stockton finished seventh in last year’s Heisman Trophy balloting and enters the preseason No. 9 among favorites at +2000, according to FanDuel — better than the +3300 odds he had entering his first season as a starter.

This, despite Georgia needing to replace five of its top six pass catchers from a season ago, including UGA single-season reception leader Zachariah Branch.