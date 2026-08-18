Georgia football ticket prices get hotter as season rolls on

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and players run onto the field before an NCAA football game against Texas at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 35-10 over Texas. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Preseason pricing on secondary ticket market for Bulldogs’ games costly, but not as high as other select games.

Preseason pricing on secondary ticket market for Bulldogs’ games costly, but not as high as other select games.

ATHENS — As hot as the weather has been, college football tickets are even hotter, and Georgia football games are no exception.

Fans wanting to buy tickets on the cheap via the secondary market for Bulldogs’ games might want to get in on the early action, as UGA home ticket prices increase appreciably deeper into the season.

Georgia’s first two home games feature relatively inexpensive get-in (lowest price available) tickets, at $46 per ticket in a pair (per StubHub, as of Monday) for the season-opening game against Tennessee State and $53 for Western Kentucky at UGA.

It’s important to note the secondary ticket pricing is very fluid. Prices can and will fluctuate from one minute to another and often sharply increase or decrease as the season progresses based on the outcomes of games or weather trends.