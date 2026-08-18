Georgia football ticket prices get hotter as season rolls on
Preseason pricing on secondary ticket market for Bulldogs’ games costly, but not as high as other select games.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and players run onto the field before an NCAA football game against Texas at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 35-10 over Texas. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
ATHENS — As hot as the weather has been, college football tickets are even hotter, and Georgia football games are no exception.
Fans wanting to buy tickets on the cheap via the secondary market for Bulldogs’ games might want to get in on the early action, as UGA home ticket prices increase appreciably deeper into the season.
Georgia’s first two home games feature relatively inexpensive get-in (lowest price available) tickets, at $46 per ticket in a pair (per StubHub, as of Monday) for the season-opening game against Tennessee State and $53 for Western Kentucky at UGA.
It’s important to note the secondary ticket pricing is very fluid. Prices can and will fluctuate from one minute to another and often sharply increase or decrease as the season progresses based on the outcomes of games or weather trends.
Hot tickets aren’t exclusive to the SEC.
Two of the four games with get-in prices of more than $600 per ticket in a pair (per StubHub, as of Monday) are outside of the league.
In addition to the Week Two matchup between Ohio State and Texas in Austin ($622 per ticket) and the Nov. 27 Texas at Texas A&M game ($613), there’s the Nov. 7 game featuring Miami at Notre Dame ($604) and the Oct. 17 game that sees Notre Dame traveling to play BYU ($636).
The most expensive get-in priced ticket for a Georgia home game is the Sept. 26 SEC home opener against Oklahoma ($339).
The Bulldogs’ road game at Ole Miss is currently has the most expensive get-in price for any of Georgia’s games at $351.
Here’s a look at the secondary market pricing on StubHub for all of Georgia’s regular-season games, along with other high-priced get-in prices at various sites each weekend of college football: