Ken Sugiura Georgia’s aggressive approach will ride on Gunner Stockton’s shoulders ‘I think the more (Stockton) matures, the more we’ll be able to evolve as an offense,” Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton gets off a pass during 2026 G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 1 hour ago Share

ATHENS — It sounds like Georgia fans who’ve longed for change in the Bulldogs’ offensive scheme are going to get what they want. No, not the dismissal of offensive coordinator/perpetual lightning rod Mike Bobo. A passing attack that flings it deep. We’ve acquired intel directly from Bobo’s golf buddy. “He was aggressive on the golf course in everything he did, and he told me that he was going to be aggressive this year on offense in everything he does,” Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Travaris Robinson said Wednesday. If you’re skeptical, Robinson was merely confirming what Bobo himself told media earlier in the availability session. Opponents in Sanford Stadium will need to brace themselves for an aerial assault led by quarterback Gunner Stockton.

“Through spring practice and six practices (in fall camp), we’ve talked about pushing the ball downfield, being aggressive and you learn what you can and can’t do,” Bobo said. This doesn’t mean that Georgia will eschew the run. The offensive line is thought to be a strength, and coach Kirby Smart would sooner be caught in the rumble seat of the Ramblin’ Wreck than not emphasize a withering run game. But what it does mean is that there is a lot of confidence in Stockton to take on more responsibility in his second year as a starter. Dismiss Stockton as the aw-shucks north Georgian with a slingshot for an arm if you choose. Bulldogs fans should expect to see a more dynamic version of No. 14 this fall. It only makes sense. With Stockton in his first season as a starter in 2025, Bobo tried to take pressure off Stockton with the run game and by finding easier ways for Stockton to deliver the ball to receiver Zachariah Branch, now making training-camp waves with the Falcons.

This season, taking inventory of his options, Bobo sees Stockton as a strength to be utilized.

“I think the more he matures, the more we’ll be able to evolve as an offense,” Bobo said of Stockton. In his first season as a starter, Stockton excelled with a 24/5 touchdown/interception ratio and a 69.7% completion rate, but at times may have overvalued possession, hardly a surprise given Smart’s oversight. Bobo was asked about the fine line that a quarterback straddles between knowing when to throw vs. tucking the ball and running. The eternal “No risk it/no biscuit” conundrum. Bobo responded that proper discernment of that line depends on factors such as experience and confidence, “but you can’t be so risk-averse you’re afraid to push the ball down the field.” This did not seem like a hypothetical situation he was addressing. For all of Stockton’s strengths, another statistic speaks to his conservative approach last season. His 10.8 yards per completion was the lowest by Georgia’s season passing leader since 1984.

Georgia’s four passing plays of 40 yards or more tied for the fewest in the SEC, according to CFBStats. Just before his media session, Bobo said he was showing the quarterbacks video clips of NFL quarterbacks scrambling and keeping their eyes downfield to make plays with their arms as opposed to running for a short gain. He further said he was working in practice with Stockton on making plays on scrambles (and not exposing himself to big hits when doing so). “There are chances for explosives on broken plays,” Bobo said. For Georgia fans who’ve filled message boards and occupied tailgates with their frustration over Bobo keeping the safety latch on the playbook, they’ll get their wish. What makes this more intriguing is that a playmaker of Branch’s caliber does not appear to have emerged. There are possibilities, such as Georgia Tech transfer Isiah Canion, London Humphreys and Talyn Taylor. But this shift seems predicated more on what coaches see in Stockton. Bobo was asked if the offense needs one go-to target in the way that Branch was last season or tight end Brock Bowers before him.

Having such a player creates options, he said, but the Georgia offense “runs through the quarterback sometimes. If they’re good at distributing, the defense has to defend everybody.” Even more than last year, Georgia’s national championship aspirations will ride on Stockton’s shoulders. As might be expected, both given the time of year and the subject at hand, praise for Stockton bubbled among coaches queried Wednesday. Tight ends coach Todd Hartley said he thought that Stockton has been “a lot more vocal” in practice with teammates. Head strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair said that Stockton “did a really good job this summer” and did position-specific strength work that will help him. Robinson, Bobo’s golf partner, added that “Gunner’s having a great fall camp thus far” and that “we’re doing a lot of different things on offense right now, and it’s challenging the defense.” August talk only goes so far. But the deep balls are en route.