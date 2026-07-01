Atlanta Braves How Eric Hartman transformed from a 20th-round pick into a top Braves prospect The 19-year-old has hit 19 home runs and stolen 30 bases for High-A Rome. Outfielder Eric Hartman, who plays for High-A Rome, is a rising top prospect for the Braves. (Ryland Scott/Rome Emperors)

By Gabriel Burns 10 minutes ago Share

ROME — Eric Hartman was the Braves’ final pick — No. 611 in the 20th round — in 2024. That might be a fact shared among Braves fans for a long time. Even the most astute fan might have known little about Hartman entering this season. He’s now been the most productive player from his draft class. And it’s reasonable to project him as an instrumental part of the franchise’s future at 19 years young. It has been quite a prolific three months. Hartman had a .699 OPS across two low levels last season. The outfielder’s speed was apparent — he stole 48 bases — but he was raw. Understandable for a late-round amateur player out of Alberta, Canada.

Observers began taking note of Hartman when he was tormenting pitchers in High-A Rome earlier this season. What first appeared to be a hot streak persisted — and it has continued into July, earning Hartman a spot in nearly every outlet’s top 100 prospects list. “I’d say it’s cool to see that, but again, it all starts with knowing myself and staying true to that,” Hartman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Knowing what got me here in the first place. I’m not letting it get to me or change me. Just doing what got me here in the first place.” Hartman is hitting .294 with a .917 OPS. He’s stolen 30 bases on 34 attempts. He’s launched 19 home runs in 70 games after hitting five in 89 games last season. He’s about to become the first 20-30 player in Rome history. He’ll provide defensive highlights, his speed creating opportunities in the field. He’ll spook pitchers any time he’s on the bases, and his quickness is a crucial ingredient to his 56 runs scored thus far. Hartman’s physical traits resemble players typically drafted early in the first round.

It’s fair to wonder: How did this kid last until the 20th round?

“Just exposure, I’d say,” Hartman said. “It’s still tough to get seen out of Canada. I think teams are just a little — not skeptical, but there’s so much talent in the states and the population is way higher than Canada, so there’s a bigger pool to choose from. But Canada is really starting to produce some studs. As the years go on, we’ll start to see some more Canadians. “I knew the Braves were looking at me. I was expecting late rounds, but it kind of got scary at the end when it was getting late. But I let the chips fall, let God handle it, and (now) it’s pretty good.” It’s better than good. Few prospects are untouchable, but president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos would probably have a difficult time deciding to move Hartman as he tries to upgrade his major league roster this month and next winter. The upside is immense. These are the type of players that, if traded, are usually headliners in packages for All-Stars with multiple years of contractual control. If Hartman is producing like this at 19, when he’s nowhere close to his peak form physically or mentally, what could he become in a few years? Development isn’t always so linear, but teams tend to cling tight to prospects who show this combination of traits and production. He’s looking like the most-rounded position player prospect the franchise has had since Michael Harris II. He might be the most electrifying talent since Ronald Acuña Jr. was the sport’s No. 1 prospect in 2018.

That’s not to say Hartman is Acuña. But his potential is alluring because the skill set has already translated into such an impressive output at an early age — which is how Acuña emerged years ago. “He works his tail off in the cages and out on the field, so I’m excited to see where (he and his other position-player teammates) can go,” Braves left-handed prospect Cam Caminiti said. “Eric was the first person who greeted me when I walked into the (Low-A) Augusta clubhouse (last year),” said infielder Tate Southisene, another highly touted Braves prospect. “He’s a good person, good kid, great player.” Hartman credits his speed to his sprint work, God-given ability and an ecosystem that’s always pushed him to maximize himself. His older brother Max, an all-conference outfielder at Washington State, is an indelible influence. “I was always trying to compete with him and outmatch him,” the younger Hartman said. He’s trained with former Braves pitcher Mike Soroka, also of Alberta, and others who can provide valued insight. Now, in Rome, he’s surrounded by four of the Braves’ Top 10 prospects, who push him further.