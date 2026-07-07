Sports Another Atlanta World Cup classic: Argentina delivers in win over Egypt Clash between Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah lives up to prematch hype. Argentina’s Lionel Messi (second from right) and his teammates wave to fans after winning their FIFA World Cup match against Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Gavin Godfrey 1 hour ago Share

Atlanta’s penultimate FIFA World Cup match delivered another classic. Argentina versus Egypt was aptly billed like a heavyweight fight between the greatest players in their countries’ histories: the GOAT, Lionel Messi, versus the “Egyptian King,” Mo Salah. For the 68,239 people in attendance, Atlanta’s round of 16 match was littered with memorable moments, mostly for Argentina. It took 15 minutes for a stale opening half to gain momentum. That’s when Egypt’s Yasser Ibrahim drilled a header into the net off a corner from Marwan Attia. With Egypt up 1-0, it marked the first time Argentina trailed in a World Cup match since its 2022 opening game against Saudi Arabia.

Egypt’s Yasser Ibrahim (second from right) celebrates his goal against Argentina during the first half of their World Cup match on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at Atlanta Stadium. (Jason Getz/AJC) In the 19th minute, it felt like Messi was ready to bring his team even with a penalty attempt. Instead, Egyptian keeper Mostafa Shobeir blocked Argentina’s captain. Ibrahim got first-half glory, but Shobeir was the team’s human wall and undisputed MVP. That momentum followed Egypt into the second half when it scored what was believed to be goal No. 2. Mostafa Zico’s header in the 58th minute was called off after video review revealed there was a foul prior to the shot.

About 10 minutes later, Zico struck again, and, this time, it counted. It would be the last time Egypt’s fans and supporters had a reason to cheer.

From there, Messi and Argentina took over. Cristian Romero sank a header on an assist from Messi in the 79th minute. Messi then took matters into own hands four minutes later, when he drilled a deflection in Egypt’s box into the back of the net. Egypt’s fans and players stood in Atlanta Stadium stunned when Enzo Fernández’s header sealed the deal in added time. Messi finished as the FIFA Man of the Match. Salah and his teammates were strong, but ultimately came up short. They left their supporters with pride, despite heartbreak. Mena Mosald, 22, traveled from Nashville to support his home country at FIFA Fan Fest. Mosald said he is proud even if he feels like some questionable calls hurt the Pharaohs. “We went out as winners, in my opinion,” he said.

1 / 29 Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with teammates after Argentina beat Egypt during the Argentina vs. Egypt FIFA World Cup game on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in Atlanta. Argentina won 3-2 over Egypt. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The loss was not enough to diminish Mosald’s experience at Fan Fest, however. This is the first time he has experienced the World Cup in person and he said, “It feels amazing.” Like their 3-2 win over Cape Verde in the round of 32, Argentina’s supporters had to manage their anxiety. Fans erupted across Centennial Park, venting their anxiety from the first-half deficit. “Messi’s the GOAT,” Trenton Jackson, an Argentina fan, said. “On the MARTA here, we were watching the scores like, ‘Oh, Messi’s missing a penalty, but they came back amazing in the 76th minute.”

His friend, Saleh Mafuta, had similar thoughts. “I’m happy; I mean it’s what we expected from them,” Mafuta said. “I was starting to get anxious because time was going but then I was like we still have 30 minutes, if they stole one goal they can steal another.” Die-hard Argentina fans like Ayo Green said they always knew with their ace in the hole — Messi — they’ve always got a chance. “I mean, as long as No. 10 is on the field, we good,” he said, noting that England, Norway, Colombia and France still pose serious threats to Argentina going back to back. Green, a Nashville native, just moved to Atlanta. His mother surprised him with a solo ticket to the match for his 21st birthday.