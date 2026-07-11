Bellingham’s two goals lead England to Atlanta for World Cup semifinals

England's Jude Bellingham, right, celebrates next to Harry Kane after scoring his side's second goal against Norway during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Three Lions await winner of Argentina-Switzerland in Wednesday’s last match in Atlanta.

Three Lions await winner of Argentina-Switzerland in Wednesday’s last match in Atlanta.

The Atlanta showdown is set.

It’ll be England facing the winner of Saturday’s second quarterfinal of Argentina vs. Switzerland in the World Cup semifinals, which will be played Wednesday at Atlanta Stadium.

Behind a pair of goals from Jude Bellingham, England prevailed 2-1 in extra time in the quarterfinal at Miami Stadium. The go-ahead score came in the 93rd minute off a rebound from an attempt near the top of the box.

The semifinal matchup will be the eighth and last World Cup match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which was renamed Atlanta Stadium for the world’s largest soccer tournament.