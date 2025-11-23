Using an uncommon rule, kicker hits ones of the longest FGs in GHSA history

Greater Atlanta Christian kicker Graham Anand took advantage of a rule rarely utilized at any level of football, nailing a 60-yard free-kick field goal attempt against Landmark Christian on Friday. (Jason Getz for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Graham Anand, a junior at Greater Atlanta Christian, made the field goal on a free kick, an option teams have following any fair catch.

The kick took place in the final seconds of the first half, when GAC’s Jack Griggs took a fair catch of a punt at the 50-yard line. GAC coach Tim Hardy elected to kick for points in a rule that is rarely used, though legal in high school, college or the NFL.

The free kick resembles a kickoff, meaning no snap, just a kick from a tee with the teams 10 yard apart. It can earn three points if the kicker puts the ball through the uprights. Anand did just that, making the score 34-16 with 7 seconds left in the second quarter in a game that GAC won 48-16 over Landmark Christian.

“This is the first time I have even been part of a free kick, as it is such a unique situation where you need a fair catch in field goal range and basically only time for one more play in the half,” Hardy said. “It was the first time anyone on our staff or on the officials crew had been a part of a fair catch/free kick.”

Anand also kicked a traditional 30-yard field goal in the game, made four touchbacks, was 6-of-6 on extra points and averaged 35 yards a punt. He’s 7-of-9 on field goals this season.