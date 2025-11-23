AJC Varsity

Using an uncommon rule, kicker hits ones of the longest FGs in GHSA history

Graham Anand of Greater Atlanta Christian makes 6th-longest FG in GHSA history.
Greater Atlanta Christian kicker Graham Anand took advantage of a rule rarely utilized at any level of football, nailing a 60-yard free-kick field goal attempt against Landmark Christian on Friday. (Jason Getz for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
1 hour ago

Using a little-known football rule, a Georgia placekicker made a 60-yard field goal in a playoff game Friday night, the sixth-longest successful kick in GHSA history.

Graham Anand, a junior at Greater Atlanta Christian, made the field goal on a free kick, an option teams have following any fair catch.

The kick took place in the final seconds of the first half, when GAC’s Jack Griggs took a fair catch of a punt at the 50-yard line. GAC coach Tim Hardy elected to kick for points in a rule that is rarely used, though legal in high school, college or the NFL.

The free kick resembles a kickoff, meaning no snap, just a kick from a tee with the teams 10 yard apart. It can earn three points if the kicker puts the ball through the uprights. Anand did just that, making the score 34-16 with 7 seconds left in the second quarter in a game that GAC won 48-16 over Landmark Christian.

“This is the first time I have even been part of a free kick, as it is such a unique situation where you need a fair catch in field goal range and basically only time for one more play in the half,” Hardy said. “It was the first time anyone on our staff or on the officials crew had been a part of a fair catch/free kick.”

Anand also kicked a traditional 30-yard field goal in the game, made four touchbacks, was 6-of-6 on extra points and averaged 35 yards a punt. He’s 7-of-9 on field goals this season.

The state record for the longest field goal came on a free kick in 1999, when Rusty Curry of Duluth made one from 67 yards against Norcross.

Former Colquitt County kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, now of the Carolina Panthers, made a 60-yard free kick field goal in the 2017 playoffs.

The longest traditional field goal is Dax Langley’s 63-yarder for Heritage of Conyers against Cedar Shoals in 1993.

The longest field goal of any kind in a playoff game is 61 yards by East Paulding’s Miles Hemphill against Stephenson in 2012.

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

