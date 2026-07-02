Braves throw eight no-hit innings, snap three-game slide

Atlanta Braves Reynaldo López (40) throws the first pitch of the game during first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, July 1, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik Rank/AP)

Five pitchers combined to retire final 20 batters in 5-1 win over Cardinals.

Five pitchers combined to retire final 20 batters in 5-1 win over Cardinals.

The Braves got a sharp start from Reynaldo López, and their much-maligned offense did enough to beat the Cardinals 5-1 on Wednesday, a victory that ended the Braves’ three-game losing streak.

Ozzie Albies, a night after driving in two of the Braves’ three runs, provided some offense again with an RBI double and solo home run before the Braves scored three in the eighth.

López went five innings and allowed a single run in the first inning and nothing more. The right-hander fanned six and recorded four no-hit innings after the first frame while throwing 69 pitches (44 strikes).

Dylan Dodd pitched a 1-2-3 sixth for the Braves and Didier Fuentes followed with a 1-2-3 seventh. Dylan Lee continued his dominant season with a perfect eighth.