Braves throw eight no-hit innings, snap three-game slide

The Braves got a sharp start from Reynaldo López, and their much-maligned offense did enough to beat the Cardinals 5-1 on Wednesday, a victory that ended the Braves’ three-game losing streak.
Ozzie Albies, a night after driving in two of the Braves’ three runs, provided some offense again with an RBI double and solo home run before the Braves scored three in the eighth.
López went five innings and allowed a single run in the first inning and nothing more. The right-hander fanned six and recorded four no-hit innings after the first frame while throwing 69 pitches (44 strikes).
Dylan Dodd pitched a 1-2-3 sixth for the Braves and Didier Fuentes followed with a 1-2-3 seventh. Dylan Lee continued his dominant season with a perfect eighth.
Braves closer Raisel Iglesias shut the door in the ninth.
López (4-1) gave up an early run when Iván Herrera hit a double that split the gap in left and bounced over the wall with one out in the first, and then Jordan Walker ripped a two-out single to right.
Walker’s hit turned out to be the last of the game for the Cardinals (44-39).
The Braves immediately got that run back in their first at-bat with a single from Drake Baldwin and an RBI double to deep right off the bat of Albies.
In the third, Albies put the Braves (50-34) up 2-1 with his 13th homer of the season. The Braves’ second baseman launched a 3-2 fastball 380 feet into the seats in front of the Chop House.
The Braves then got a whole heap of insurance in the eighth.
Michael Harris II hit an RBI single off Cardinals reliever Justin Bruihl making it 3-1. Then with Gordon Graceffo on the mound, Mauricio Dubón pushed a bunt up the first base line that scored Albies. Austin Riley plated a third run with an RBI single to left.
Cardinals starter Michael McGreevy (3-7) turned in a quality start of six innings and two earned runs allowed.