Atlanta Braves Braves Report: Feasible deadline targets Plus: Austin Riley and Atlanta’s next Hall of Famer

By Tyler Estep 53 minutes ago Share

Tick-tick-tick-tick-tick-tick-tick. Seventy-eight-and-a-half hours until MLB’s trade deadline hits (as of the time this email was sent), and all remains quiet on the Braves front. Let’s discuss how they might make some noise. JUST SPITBALLIN’ HERE Detroit's Casey Mize during a recent start against Kansas City. (Jose Juarez/AP) You and I both know that trying to predict what general manager Alex Anthopoulos will do is a fool’s errand. I’m just the guy for that type of thing, of course. But what follows below is not a prognostication. It’s a random, nonexhaustive list of the types of players who fit the mold and could make sense as trade deadline additions for the Braves. No Tarik Skubal included.

Sugiura: Braves need starting pitching help Starters on expiring contracts: I was reading a bit about Skubal’s Detroit rotation-mate Casey Mize, then clicked on over to social media to see my colleague Gabe Burns had posted about him too. Mize, he wrote, “would make a lot of sense for the Braves. If not now, could see them pursuing him this winter as free agent. Alabama native and Auburn product.” That, plus a 2.70 ERA over 16 starts, make the 29-year-old righty an intriguing idea for Atlanta. His contract’s up after this season, so he’d be a rental — but a potentially re-signable one.

He’s making just $6.15 million this year on an arbitration deal ... and was scratched from his scheduled start tonight, just in case a deal arises.

Similar vibes: San Francisco’s Robbie Ray (9-6, 3.16 ERA). Controllable starters: Anthopoulos historically loves dealing with the Angels. And while Los Angeles’ second-favorite baseball team fired veteran GM Perry Minasian about a month ago, that doesn’t preclude another swap or too. Starters José Soriano (27 years old, 3.29 ERA, 127 strikeouts in 123 innings) and Reid Detmers (27 years old, 4.03 ERA, 145 strikeouts in 125 innings) both feel like logical options for Atlanta.

Neither is eligible for free agency until 2029. And Detmers is a lefty, if having another one of those join Chris Sale in the rotation matters to you. Kansas City’s Michael Wacha — under contract for 2027 with a $14 million club option in 2028 — also fits the mold of serviceable, affordable and controllable. Halfway decent bats: Offense may be hard to come by at the deadline. Lots of catchers and Giants second baseman Luis Arráez are presumed available, but the Braves don’t need either.

As for outfielders … You could do worse than Anaheim’s Jo Adell, who’s got 16 homers and 62 RBIs this season.

Same for Colorado’s Mickey Moniak, who hit three home runs in two games against the Braves this season. He’s got 17 dingers and an .884 OPS overall, though his splits away from Coors Field are a tad concerning. Relief help: Had a whole bit here about Anthopoulos rescuing A.J. Minter and his expiring contract from the Mets ... but the Twins scooped up the former Brave just this morning. New York’s Luke Weaver would be a fabulous addition, if we’re sticking with intradivision options. And Kenley Jansen (Tigers) may be available, if the reunion angle strikes your fancy. Anyhoo … what do you think will happen? What do you hope will happen? Holler at me.

QUICK, SOME OTHER NEWS! ⚡ Andruw Jones’ recent Cooperstown enshrinement (presumably) closed the book on those Braves teams of the ‘90s and early 2000s. So who’s Atlanta’s next Hall of Famer? Gabe Burns explores a few possibilities, from Freddie to Ted. ⚡ AJ Smith-Shawver is back with Gwinnett after an encouraging performance in his first post-Tommy John start in the big leagues, but you can expect him back with Atlanta very soon (potential trade deadline activity notwithstanding). ⚡ Infielder Kyle Farmer rejoined the Braves organization on a minor league deal. The Marist School and University of Georgia product was cut last week. ⚡ The Braves optioned reliever Connor Thomas to Triple-A after he drew the short straw in Monday’s blowout loss to the Mets … and now he’s in the Athletics organization. Oakland announced they’d claimed him off waivers on Thursday. AUSTIN RILEY, BACK ON THE STRUGGLE BUS We're talking about offense here, but this is a cool photo. (Erik S. Lesser/AP) Now let’s turn to beat writer Chad Bishop for a quick dispatch on third baseman Austin Riley, who watched Thursday night’s game from the bench.

Here’s Chad: There were hopeful signs that Riley had left his terrible, awful, no good first half the season behind when he emerged from the All-Star break more like himself than not. Riley was hitting .308 with eight RBIs in the first 10 games of the second half and had the game-winning hit in Sunday’s 11-inning win in Baltimore against the Orioles. But a trip to New York City sent Riley back into a tailspin, an alarming and frustrating three games at the plate for the 31-year-old. Riley went 0-for-10 and struck out eight times. After one such strikeout Riley slammed his batting helmet to the ground, threw his bat aside and dropped his batting gloves in disgust. Riley’s batting average is back down to .212.

His OPS rests at .634 (the worst in MLB among players with at least 390 at-bats.)

His expected batting average (which measures the likelihood that a batted ball will become a hit) is .205.

He’s striking out 30.8% of the time.

And his batting run value (which measures how many runs a hitter adds or loses for their team) is a whopping (or dismal) -14. Any time Riley has failed to produce offensively this season the ire from Braves Country grows fervent. Those clamoring for the Braves to bench Riley, however, probably shouldn’t hold their breath.

Riley, making $21 million in this the fourth season of a 10-year contract, will remain the team’s everyday third baseman. All manager Walt Weiss & Co. can do is hope he swings his way out of it. “That’s all you can do,” agreed Weiss, who moved Riley down to the No. 8 spot in the batting order for the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader. “Even in Baltimore he was still hitting some balls hard. Had a tough series here, but he was showing some good signs here recently. Just keep working.” IN TERMS OF ACTUAL BASEBALL … Here’s what’s on deck, on the field. BRAVES VS. NATIONALS After last night’s series opener at Truist Park, we’re looking at 7:15 p.m. games today and Saturday and a 1:35 p.m. start on Sunday. All on BravesVision.

🤔 What to know: The probable starters, in chronological order … Bryce Elder (6-6, 3.96 ERA) vs. Foster Griffin (12-2, 2.76)

Reynaldo López (4-3, 3.64) vs. Miles Mikolas (3-7, 5.65)

Martín Pérez (6-6, 3.49) vs. Cade Cavalli (7-4, 3.58) Shortstop CJ Abrams is hitting .408 with seven homers and 15 RBIs in his first 12 games since the break. 👀 Free stuff: The first 3,000 kids at Truist on Sunday get a pair of “colorful novelty drawstring shorts” (the ice cream-y ones they seem to love). BRAVES VS. MARLINS Games at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. All on BravesVision, with Tuesday’s game simulcast on your local Gray TV station.