Atlanta Braves Braves celebrate Andruw Jones at Truist Park Former Atlanta Braves center fielder Andruw Jones is honored after his recent induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame before the Braves’ game against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 15 minutes ago Share

Fresh off his historic weekend in Cooperstown, New York, newly minted Hall of Famer Andruw Jones returned to Atlanta to celebrate with fans. The Braves honored Jones on Thursday at Truist Park, allowing him to be embraced by the fans who supported him across his 12 seasons in Atlanta. Jones is one of the most recognized and acclaimed individuals in Braves history, best known for his superb center-field defense and towering power. Jones was acknowledged during a pregame ceremony before the Braves faced the Nationals. The team played a tribute video and Jones rode around the warning track in a car, waving to fans. His Hall of Fame plaque was displayed at home plate during the ceremony.

“I had no thought in my mind about being a Hall of Famer,” Jones said Thursday. “I played this game because I love this game. I play this game because I want to win. I play this game because the Atlanta Braves gave me a chance to make baseball my life. They gave me that first opportunity and I took advantage of it.” Jones earned election on his ninth year on the writers’ ballot. The Braves have long made a case for him to be enshrined in the Hall; his illustrious resume is headlined by 10 consecutive Gold Gloves and 434 career home runs. He’s also the first Curaçao native to make the Hall of Fame. Jones, along with countryman Hensley Meulens, the first MLB player from the island nation, paved the path for talents such as Andrelton Simmons, Kenley Jansen, Ozzie Albies and others. Jones mentioned Albies, the Braves second baseman who’s perhaps the best at his position in franchise history, during his induction speech Sunday. “As soon as I heard it, I was like, ‘Wow,’” Albies said of being included in Jones’ speech. “That’s crazy. Best center fielder in the game, just amazing. I always dreamed of playing for the Braves when I was a little kid just because of him — when he was playing stellar defense in center field and always hitting homers. Home runs are fun in this game.

“You’re talking about a guy, 10 Gold Gloves in a row. That’s not easy to do. That tells you he’s (a Hall of Famer). I wish (I could tell my younger self I’d be mentioned in his induction speech). It was super cool to hear my name there, that made me smile and made me emotional because I’m super proud of him and what he’s done for us.”