Braves celebrate Andruw Jones at Truist Park

Former Atlanta Braves center fielder Andruw Jones is honored after his recent induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame before the Braves’ game against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The Braves honored Jones on Thursday at Truist Park, allowing him to be embraced by the fans who supported him across his 12 seasons in Atlanta. Jones is one of the most recognized and acclaimed individuals in Braves history, best known for his superb center-field defense and towering power.
Jones was acknowledged during a pregame ceremony before the Braves faced the Nationals. The team played a tribute video and Jones rode around the warning track in a car, waving to fans. His Hall of Fame plaque was displayed at home plate during the ceremony.
“I had no thought in my mind about being a Hall of Famer,” Jones said Thursday. “I played this game because I love this game. I play this game because I want to win. I play this game because the Atlanta Braves gave me a chance to make baseball my life. They gave me that first opportunity and I took advantage of it.”
Jones earned election on his ninth year on the writers’ ballot. The Braves have long made a case for him to be enshrined in the Hall; his illustrious resume is headlined by 10 consecutive Gold Gloves and 434 career home runs.
He’s also the first Curaçao native to make the Hall of Fame. Jones, along with countryman Hensley Meulens, the first MLB player from the island nation, paved the path for talents such as Andrelton Simmons, Kenley Jansen, Ozzie Albies and others. Jones mentioned Albies, the Braves second baseman who’s perhaps the best at his position in franchise history, during his induction speech Sunday.
“As soon as I heard it, I was like, ‘Wow,’” Albies said of being included in Jones’ speech. “That’s crazy. Best center fielder in the game, just amazing. I always dreamed of playing for the Braves when I was a little kid just because of him — when he was playing stellar defense in center field and always hitting homers. Home runs are fun in this game.
“You’re talking about a guy, 10 Gold Gloves in a row. That’s not easy to do. That tells you he’s (a Hall of Famer). I wish (I could tell my younger self I’d be mentioned in his induction speech). It was super cool to hear my name there, that made me smile and made me emotional because I’m super proud of him and what he’s done for us.”
This marked the eighth Brave from the 1990s to enter the Hall of Fame over the past 12 years. Andruw Jones joined Chipper Jones, John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, Fred McGriff, manager Bobby Cox and executive John Schuerholz in the Hall. Chipper Jones, Smoltz, Maddux, Glavine and McGriff were in Cooperstown for his induction last weekend.
“I thank John Schuerholz for all that he did to bring in all those guys (in the 1990s and early 2000s),” Jones said. “All those Hall of Famers who went in before me, and now I’m with them. It’s just something special.”
The Braves’ celebration also included an Andruw Jones Hall of Fame bobblehead giveaway for the first 15,000 fans.