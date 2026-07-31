Atlanta Braves Who’s the Braves’ next Hall of Famer? From Freddie Freeman to Ted Turner, imagine the possibilities. First baseman Freddie Freeman, pictured during the 2021 World Series with the Braves, has over 2,500 hits and is approaching 400 home runs in his career. The looming debate is whether he would represent the Braves or Dodgers – or neither – on a Hall of Fame plaque. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 12 minutes ago Share

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Andruw Jones’ Hall of Fame enshrinement was the eighth celebration for the Braves since 2014. The Hall of Fame is well stocked with 60 Braves representatives. Jones’ induction, though, might be the franchise’s last for a while. It was a popular water-cooler subject among those who visited Cooperstown: Who will be the Braves’ next Hall of Famer? Let’s look at the candidates. First baseman Freddie Freeman The conversation begins with Freeman, a legendary Brave whose success with Los Angeles in his latest chapter doesn’t diminish what he accomplished in Atlanta. Freeman is still productive and a pillar for the sport’s most successful franchise right now. He turns 37 in September, so he’s in the twilight of his career.

Freeman is a shoo-in Hall of Famer at this juncture. He has over 2,500 hits and is approaching 400 home runs. He has three championships, including his 2021 title during which he homered in his last at-bat as a Brave, and the 2020 National League MVP award. He’s remained one of the most reliable, steady players of his era. The looming debate is whether Freeman will represent the Braves or Dodgers – or neither – on his plaque. That’s to be determined. It was once thought Freeman could want to finish his career in Atlanta, but he’s publicly expressed interest in extending his contract with the Dodgers. It expires after next season. Closer Craig Kimbrel When Kimbrel returned to the Braves’ organization last year, many assumed it was his farewell, even though he rejected that notion. He made one appearance for the Braves and was let go, but he’s been part of multiple franchises since as he works to squeeze the remaining juice out of his career.

Kimbrel might be the best closer in franchise history. He was a four-time All-Star over his five Braves seasons, posting the lowest ERA in major league history (1.43) by any pitcher with at least 250 innings. He had a franchise-record 186 saves. He struck out 476 hitters in 289 innings.

The Alabama native has since been well-traveled over his 17-year career (11 teams), but Kimbrel has earned five All-Star nods since leaving Atlanta and has 440 career saves. He has a ring with the Red Sox (2018), for whom he recorded 108 saves. It’s difficult to make the Hall as a closer. Kimbrel, who’s had his struggles along the way, will be debated. Starting pitcher Chris Sale Sale, 37, is going strong. In fact, it would be his late-career act with the Braves that pushes him into the Hall of Fame should he one day earn induction. He’s pitched for the White Sox, Red Sox and Braves while experiencing success with each. Sale finished a World Series championship for Boston in 2018. He captured his first Cy Young Award with the Braves after years of injuries derailed his career. Sale is the ultimate clubhouse leader. He’s a beloved teammate and employee — Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said he’s one of his favorite players he’s had.

The veteran lefty has placed in the top six of Cy Young voting eight times. He owns a 2.96 ERA with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. He’s going to have a compelling case, and his Braves tenure will be why. Closer Kenley Jansen The Braves were more a footnote in Jansen’s career, but the Curaçaoan spent one season in Atlanta in 2022, recording a league-leading 41 saves. He spent his first 12 seasons with the Dodgers, who would be represented on his plaque, and he’s also pitched for the Red Sox, Angels and Tigers. Jansen has 487 saves and a career 2.61 ERA. The bar is high for closers, but he clears it. Jones has publicly endorsed his countryman Jansen as Cooperstown worthy. Others: Outfielder Dale Murphy