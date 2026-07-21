Braves release Kyle Farmer, activate Mike Yastrzemski from the injured list

Kyle Farmer hits a single against the Tigers on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Braves released the infielder Tuesday. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Braves released infielder Kyle Farmer on Tuesday after reinstating outfielder Mike Yastrzemski from the injured list.

Farmer played in just 12 games after making the team out of spring training on a split contract. The 35-year-old had four hits, three RBIs and a .267 batting average in his limited opportunities.

In mid-May, Farmer went on the 10-day injured list with what the club called a right forearm strain. He was sent on a rehab assignment in late June to Double-A Columbus and was asked to play catcher. He recorded two hits in 20 at-bats before rejoining the Braves on July 4.