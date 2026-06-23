Braves infielder Kyle Farmer is ‘gonna catch a lot’ during rehab assignment

The Braves' Kyle Farmer rounds first base after hitting a double against the Guardians in April. Farmer has been on the injured list since May 15 with a forearm strain. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

Kyle Farmer, who has only played in 10 games for the Braves this season, hasn’t suited up since May 15 against the Red Sox at Truist Park.

He has since been on the 10-day injured list with a strain in his right forearm. But on Tuesday, Farmer is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Columbus when the Clingstones host Rocket City.

His rehab assignment comes with a twist.

“Farmer’s gonna go out and play, man. He’s gonna catch a lot,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said Monday. “I think there’s a path to our roster for a guy that can do what he does and can catch. He’s looking forward to it. He’s really excited about it. He hasn’t caught in a while, but he broke into the big leagues catching. It’ll be good. I’m interested to see how that goes.”