Braves infielder Kyle Farmer is ‘gonna catch a lot’ during rehab assignment

Kyle Farmer, who has only played in 10 games for the Braves this season, hasn’t suited up since May 15 against the Red Sox at Truist Park.
He has since been on the 10-day injured list with a strain in his right forearm. But on Tuesday, Farmer is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Columbus when the Clingstones host Rocket City.
His rehab assignment comes with a twist.
“Farmer’s gonna go out and play, man. He’s gonna catch a lot,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said Monday. “I think there’s a path to our roster for a guy that can do what he does and can catch. He’s looking forward to it. He’s really excited about it. He hasn’t caught in a while, but he broke into the big leagues catching. It’ll be good. I’m interested to see how that goes.”
The 35-year-old Farmer has played in 814 games over a 10-year career that started in 2017 after he was an eighth-round pick of the Dodgers in the 2013 MLB draft out of Georgia. A Marist School graduate, Farmer signed a minor-league contract with the Braves in the offseason and joined the organization in spring training.
He is batting .286 with three RBIs in 14 at-bats.
The Braves have not had good fortune with the catcher position in 2026.
Drake Baldwin had been trending toward making the All-Star Game but is just 2-for-26 since coming off the injured list because of a strained oblique. Sean Murphy, after having hip surgery in 2025, went 1-for-14 from the plate in four games before breaking a finger. Sandy León, Chadwick Tromp, Jonah Heim, Jair Camargo and Austin Wynns have all come and gone. And Joey Bart is 0-for-7 since joining the team last week via a trade with the Pirates.
As a position player, Farmer has a maximum of 20 days to complete his rehab assignment.