Braves outfielder Yastrzemski goes on injured list

Braves outfielder Mike Yastrzemski (right) celebrates with third base coach Tommy Watkins after hitting a grand slam home run off Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana on Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Pittsburgh. Yastrzemski has been placed on the 10-day injured list. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

The Braves were dealt a tough injury blow Saturday.

Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski has been placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation, the club announced. Yastrzemski is hitting .230 with six homers and 28 RBIs this season, his first with the Braves.

In the first 10 games of July, Yastrzemski has hit .286 with two home runs, nine RBIs and two doubles. He hit a grand slam Thursday during a win over the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

To take Yastrzemski’s place on the roster, the Braves called up outfielder Brewer Hicklen.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Hicklen is hitting .300 with 16 home runs and 55 runs driven in this season at Triple-A Gwinnett. Hicklen made his MLB debut for the Royals in 2022, and has also played for the Brewers and Tigers at the big league level.