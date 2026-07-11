Atlanta Braves Bounceback campaign has Braves’ 2023 second-rounder on verge of call-up Despite the looming possibility, Drue Hackenberg has kept his mindset on what he can control. The Braves logo welcomes visitors to the Coors Light Chop House at Truist Park. Atlanta has deployed their rookie pitchers in various roles in recent years. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Fisher Isbell 51 minutes ago Share

LAWRENCEVILLE — Drue Hackenberg, the Braves’ 2023 second-round pick, looked in position for a call-up to the majors after a strong end to 2024. It wasn’t meant to be, though, as an injury setback derailed the then-23-year-old’s 2025 season and put his big league dreams on hold. Injury woes continued to plague Hackenberg at the start of the season, but bounceback performances across three levels may result in a long-awaited breakthrough into the big leagues. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound righty has posted a 3.92 ERA over 39 innings this year. Hackenberg began the year at Double-A Columbus before being placed on the injured list after one start. He spent some time in rookie ball with the Florida Complex League Braves before returning to Columbus for two starts, in which he allowed just one run.

Since returning to Triple-A Gwinnett for the first time since September 2024, the 24-year-old has recorded a season-high seven strikeouts four times. He has also pitched at least five innings in four of his five starts with the Stripers. “Obviously, getting up here and facing higher competition, you get to see where you’re at,” Hackenberg told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s nice, but command for sure has been great for me this year.” Regaining command of his pitches was a key focus for Hackenberg heading into 2026, after he posted a 1.82 WHIP over 74 innings last year. He has allowed a .236 opponent batting average — 43 points lower than 2025 (.279) — and has lowered his WHIP to 1.36 through nine starts. Several of Hackenberg’s teammates in Gwinnett — Hurston Waldrep, Owen Murphy and JR Ritchie — have earned their call to the show this season. As the big league club’s pitching staff struggles with injuries, Hackenberg could be next up.

Despite the looming possibility, Hackenberg has kept his mindset on what he can control.