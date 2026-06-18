In season of records and Sour Power, Georgia proves ‘powerhouse’ potential
Despite a disappointing exit from Omaha, the Bulldogs have vaulted back into the national conversation.
Georgia Bulldogs infielder Tre Phelps receives sour candy after scoring a run at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. This year, the Bulldogs won the SEC Tournament title for the first time in program history. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Despite a disappointing exit from Omaha, Nebraska, especially considering that power largely went dormant at Charles Schwab Field, Georgia has vaulted back into the national conversation under coach Wes Johnson, who was hired in 2023.
“I’m forever in debt to Wes, the way he just took all of us under his wing, all three years, whether it was 70 or 80 different guys, he treated everyone like we were his son,” third baseman Tre Phelps said. “And he was going to insert belief in to you … And speaking on Georgia being in a better place, for however long he’s here and then the next guy that comes in after that, it’s great to know that Georgia’s not just going to be a football school from now on.”
This year, Georgia won the SEC regular season title for the first time since 2008 and won the SEC Tournament title for the first time in program history. It earned the No. 3 national seed, the highest in program history.
After a pair of narrow wins vs. Mississippi State in super regionals, two of the wildest college baseball games of the season, Georgia earned its first trip to the College World Series since 2008. In an emotional postgame news conference, Johnson gave credit to superstar Charlie Condon for sticking at Georgia when Johnson got the job three years ago.
Condon hit a program and BBCOR-era record 37 home runs, earning the Golden Spikes Award in 2024 and becoming the highest draft pick in program history at No. 3 that same year. His success under Johnson helped give the program a boost.
After Wednesday’s 11-4 loss to Oklahoma, players echoed the words of former Georgia star and major leaguer Gordon Beckham, who was leading the charge back in 2008: with Johnson at the helm, Georgia baseball is back.
“I think that the University of Georgia will have a good baseball program for the next however many years,” senior shortstop Kolby Branch said. “I believe in this place. There’s a lot of people that believe in this place. Just going back to the great players, Charlie Condon, getting to play with that guy and setting that foundation. And obviously Wes coming in here and just doing an amazing job and leading in a great way, in a way that I look up to.
“He’s a good man. It’s a good man to play for. And he represents the University of Georgia well. And the University of Georgia should be a powerhouse in baseball for the next however many years. And I truly believe that with all my heart.”
It helps that Johnson has established an annual routine of bringing in talent through the transfer portal, with the Bulldogs landing the No. 1 transfer class in the nation entering this season.
That portal class included pitcher Joey Volchko, who tallied a career-high 15 strikeouts in Georgia’s 7-1 win against Texas in its first CWS game Saturday.
Of course, carrying on Condon’s power-hitting legacy at Foley Field this year was catcher Daniel Jackson, who transferred from Wofford after his freshman year in 2024. Winner of this year’s Dick Howser Trophy, Jackson finishes the year with 32 home runs and 26 stolen bases. He’s the first catcher (and one of only three players) in Division l history to tally at least 30 home runs and 25 stolen bases in a single season.
In Johnson’s words: “That will go down as one of the best single-season performances in the history of our game.”
Led by Jackson, the Bulldogs built an identity of power-hitting and as a whole racked up 178 home runs, surpassing the previous program record of 151 set in 2024. Seven Bulldogs finished the year with double-digit home runs: Jackson (32); Brennan Hudson (22); Branch (20); Michael O’Shaughnessy (20); Phelps (19), Rylan Lujo (14); and Henry Allen (13), with Allen ruled out for the season in May after suffering a knee injury.
They just couldn’t get much going this past week, with Georgia hitting .183 in its 2-2 record at the CWS, compared to .326, an SEC-best and fourth-best mark nationally, heading into Omaha.
It was a bad time for bats to go cold, but the program is still heating up.
“Those battles are tough and hard, but we will definitely be reloaded,” Johnson said of recruiting more talent to Athens. “There will be no doubt about that.”
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Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
Georgia Bulldogs players celebrate after winning the NCAA Super Regional series by defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs 11-9 at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens.
Miguel Martinez/AJC)