Georgia Bulldogs Daniel Jackson, Tre Phelps headline Georgia baseball’s four NCBWA All-Americans Daniel Jackson, Tre Phelps, Caden Aoki and Joey Volchko all earned NCBWA All-America honors on Wednesday. Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson (3) celebrates with Georgia infielder Tre Phelps (1) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of their NCAA Regional game at Foley Field, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Hunter DeLauder 1 hour ago Share

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) released its annual All-American teams on Wednesday, with Georgia tied for the second-most selections across all three teams with four players, alongside Georgia Tech, Texas and Texas A&M. ​Making the first team were catcher Daniel Jackson and third baseman Tre Phelps; second-team honors went to right-handed pitcher Caden Aoki, while right-handed pitcher Joey Volchko earned third-team All-American honors.

Daniel Jackson ​Jackson continues to rake in the end-of-the-year awards, with some honors likely on their way. So far, he has earned SEC Player of the Year, 2026 Perfect Game Player of the Year, and a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award. ​This season, Jackson took home the SEC triple crown with his .396 batting average, 31 home runs and 86 RBIs. Along with those numbers, Jackson also led the SEC in OPS (1.328), slugging percentage (.837), hits (97), runs scored (86) and total bases (205). ​While he does not lead in stolen bases, the former Wofford transfer has tallied 26 stolen bags, four shy of giving him a 30-30 season.

Jackson has been coming up clutch for the Bulldogs, with his most recent standout moment coming in Game 2 of the Athens Super Regional when he blasted a 10th-inning go-ahead two-run home run.

​“I just told Daniel, I mean, he’s the best player in the country,” Georgia coach Wes Johnson said Sunday. “He’ll be one of the best I’ve ever coached.” Tre Phelps ​Phelps has had a stellar junior season and continues to act as the energizer bunny for this ballclub, which was on full display during the regional final when he was ejected following hitting a home run. The team rallied around his absence by hanging his jersey on the dugout after that game and for Game 1 of the super regional. ​“I mean it’s unique, and it’s been like that all year, and he brings a great energy to the team that everyone feeds off of,” Michael O’Shaughnessy said on Saturday. ​This season, Phelps is slashing .364/.662/.486 with a 1.148 OPS and 19 home runs. Phelps is also second on the team with 84 hits and second in the SEC with 79 runs scored and has driven in 58 runs.

​The Atlanta native is an on-base machine, drawing 58 free passes, including a team-high 35 hit-by-pitches. Caden Aoki​ Aoki is one of the many portal gems found by Georgia this season, coming up clutch numerous times on the mound and solidifying the Bulldogs’ pitching staff. ​The USC transfer has done most of his work in the bullpen this season, making 11 of his 19 appearances in relief and being up for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award — which goes to the nation’s top relief pitcher — but has been a steady starter as of late. “He does my heart some good that a pitcher like Aoki still has a place in modern college baseball,” ESPN’s Chris Burke said on a conference call Tuesday. “He’s a Swiss Army knife.” The Huntington Beach, California, native is 9-1 with a 4.04 ERA in 78 innings pitched and has tallied a 104-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In two postseason starts, Aoki has allowed just five earned runs in 11.2 innings and struck out 20 batters.

Joey Volchko Since opening day, Volchko has been Georgia’s workhorse ace. He has been that Game 1 starter the Bulldogs have been missing since Wes Johnson arrived back in 2024. Making 17 starts this year, Volchko is 10-2 with a 4.07 ERA and a 104-to-45 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Volchko had a tough super regional outing vs Mississippi State — tossing five innings, giving up seven hits, seven runs (four earned), walking two and striking out six. Despite the struggles, the 6-foot-4 right-hander helped save Georgia’s bullpen long enough to keep some arms available for the remainder of the series. “That’s what really good big leaguers do,” Johnson said on Tuesday. “They kind of get hit in the mouth with some adversity, and some things happen, but yet they’re still able to grind you out five innings and save your bullpen, keep you in the game, and not give up any more.”

Full 2026 NCBWA Division I All-America Team FIRST TEAM C Daniel Jackson, Georgia

1B Tague Davis, Louisville

2B Jarren Advincula, Georgia Tech

SS Roch Cholowsky, UCLA

3B Tre Phelps, Georgia

OF Landon Hairston, Arizona State

OF Drew Burress, Georgia Tech

OF Lorenzo Carrier, Pitt

OF Will Gasparino, UCLA

OF Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

OF Aiden Robbins, Texas

DH Maddox Haley, Gonzaga

UT Evan Dempsey, FGCU

SP Jackson Flora, UC Santa Barbara

SP Mason Edwards, USC

SP Dylan Volantis, Texas

SP Tomas Valinius, Mississippi State

SP Aidan King, Florida

SP Jason DeCaro, North Carolina

RP Easton Hawk, UCLA

RP Albert Roblez, Oregon State

RP Sam Cozart, Texas

RP Clayton Freshcorn, Texas A&M

RP Tanner Bradley, Oregon

RP Caden Glauber, North Carolina SECOND TEAM C Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech

C Blake Primrose, Saint Joseph’s

1B Quinton Coats, Cincinnati

1B Mulivai Levu, UCLA

2B Gavin Kelly, West Virginia

2B Tracer Lopez, Texas Tech

SS Tyson LeBlanc, Kansas

SS Dee Kennedy, Kansas State

3B Ace Reese, Mississippi State

3B Ryan Zuckerman, Georgia Tech

OF Kollin Ritchie, Oklahoma State

OF Logan Hughes, Texas Tech

OF Chris Katz, Mercer

OF Tommy Harrison, Miami (Ohio)

DH Michael Anderson, Penn State

DH Diego Cardenas, Abilene Christian

UT Caden McDonald, Florida

UT Josiah Overbeek, Army West Point

SP Chansen Cole, West Virginia

SP Logan Reddeman, UCLA

SP Dax Whitney, Oregon State

SP Maxx Yehl, West Virginia

SP Chris Levonas, Wake Forest

SP Grant Govel, USC

SP Aidan Sims, Texas A&M

SP Michael Malki, Cal Baptist

RP Ethan McElvain, Arkansas

RP Wylan Moss, UCLA

RP Skyler Hutto, Jacksonville State

RP John Abraham, Florida State

RP Caden Aoki, Georgia

RP Colby Allen, Southern Miss THIRD TEAM