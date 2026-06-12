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Georgia’s Daniel Jackson wins top college baseball player award

The catcher from Sandy Springs is batting .396 with 31 home runs and 86 RBIs.
Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson (3) reacts after hitting a two-run home run to give the team an 11-9 lead in the tenth inning of game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson (3) reacts after hitting a two-run home run to give the team an 11-9 lead in the tenth inning of game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. Miguel Martinez/AJC)
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53 minutes ago

Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson was awarded the Dick Howser Trophy on Friday morning in Omaha, Nebraska. The award is given annually to the top college baseball player by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

It is named for Howser, a two-time All-American at Florida State, two-time MLB All-Star and manager who led the Kansas City Royals to a World Series title in 1985. He died of brain cancer in 1987.

Jackson, who won SEC Player of the Year, is also a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given to the top amateur baseball player in the country by USA Baseball and sponsored by the MLB Players Association.

Jackson, a junior from Sandy Springs, became the first catcher and one of only three players in Division l history to total at least 30 home runs and 25 stolen bases in a season. Heading into the College World Series, he is batting .396 with 31 home runs, 86 RBIs and 26 stolen bases, all team-best marks.

Jackson is fourth in the country in slugging percentage (.837) and OPS (1.328), third in home runs (31) and second in hits (97) and RBIs (86).

He has powered the Bulldogs to their first SEC regular-season title since 2008, first SEC Tournament title in program history and first College World Series appearance since 2008.

Georgia’s Charlie Condon won both the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award in 2024.

Check back for updates.

About the Author

Sarah Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, serves as a general assignment and features writer for sports. She previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

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