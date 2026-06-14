Georgia Bulldogs Georgia makes Texas pay for its mistakes, collects first win in Omaha The Bulldogs will move on to face Oklahoma on Monday. Georgia pitcher Joey Volchko photographed during the Bulldogs' game against Texas in the College World Series.

By Sarah Spencer Updated 13 minutes ago Share

With a gem from pitcher Joey Volchko and the Bulldogs capitalizing off multiple Longhorns misfires, No. 3 national seed Georgia defeated No. 6 national seed Texas 7-1 Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. Georgia will move on to face Oklahoma Monday evening. Oklahoma defeated Alabama 9-0 Saturday. Texas heads to the loser’s bracket and will play Alabama Monday at 2 p.m.

After a first inning that included Volchko striking out the side, two throwing errors by Texas catcher Carson Tinney and standout Longhorns lefty Dylan Volantis giving up just his third home run of the season, hitting two batters and throwing 41 pitches, Georgia led 4-0. Texas had three errors Saturday. Despite a total of four hit batters, Volantis mostly settled in, giving up seven runs, only two earned, on four hits, walking one and striking out nine in 6 1/3 innings, with two wild pitches. Center fielder Rylan Lujo led the Bulldogs with three RBIs, to go with two hits and Georgia’s lone homer of the night.

In the fifth inning, Texas got a run back after a failed pickoff attempt by Volchko allowed Texas shortstop Adrian Rodriguez to reach third and then score off a single by designated hitter Ethan Mendoza. With a career-high 14 strikeouts and just one walk, that was the only blip of the night for Volchko, who held Texas to one run, zero earned, on four hits in his first career complete game.