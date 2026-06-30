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Hawks offseason: Latest news on free agency, trade market and summer league

Follow along as the Hawks make moves this offseason with free agency beginning July 1.
Atlanta Hawks mascot Harry the Hawk performs before the Hawks’ game against Miami Heat during a NBA play-in tournament basketball game at State Farm Arena, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Atlanta Hawks mascot Harry the Hawk performs before the Hawks’ game against Miami Heat during a NBA play-in tournament basketball game at State Farm Arena, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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55 minutes ago

The NBA offseason is upon us, and with it, the opportunity — possibility, even — for the Hawks to improve their roster ahead of a season of optimism.

They’ve already made some waves, with some of their initial roster decisions:

As free agency officially opens on July 1, there’s likely more to come.

Check out our latest updates from Hawks beat writer Lauren Williams: