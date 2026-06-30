Hawks offseason: Latest news on free agency, trade market and summer league

The NBA offseason is upon us, and with it, the opportunity — possibility, even — for the Hawks to improve their roster ahead of a season of optimism.
They’ve already made some waves, with some of their initial roster decisions:
- Agree to re-sign center Jock Landale, source says
- Decline Kuminga’s team option; forward now an unrestricted free agent
- Agree to acquire Devin Carter from Kings, source says
- Committed to continuity with Quin Snyder’s return
- Hawks, CJ McCollum agree to terms for extension, source says
As free agency officially opens on July 1, there’s likely more to come.